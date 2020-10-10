Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams will travel to FedEx Field on Sunday to take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5. The Rams are coming off a win against the New York Giants, but seemed to struggle against a team that hadn't scored a touchdown since Week 2. Washington is coming off a hard-fought loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Fans will see some surprising changes on Sunday when they tune in, as Washington demoted starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins to third-string status and named Kyle Allen the starter, with veteran Alex Smith as the backup.

Los Angeles Rams vs Washington Football Team Head to Head

The Washington Football Team and Los Angeles Rams have met each other 40 times in the past. Washington currently has a big lead in the series, with a 26-13-1 record.

Both teams last faced each other in 2017, when Washington won in Los Angeles, 27-20.

Los Angeles Rams form guide in the league: W W L W

Washington Football Team form guide in the league: W L L L

Los Angeles Rams vs Washington Football Team News

Akers + Fuller good to go, Kiser + Hill questionable for Sunday. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 9, 2020

For the Rams, there are not many significant injuries this week. Safety Jordan Fuller is good to go for Sunday, but starting cornerback Troy Hill is questionable. Hill's practice was limited on Thursday and Friday, which could be a worrisome sign for the Rams. Nonetheless, head coach Sean McVay said he expects Hill to suit up and start for the team.

After being without rookie edge-rusher Chase Young last week against the Ravens, Washington had the No. 2 overall draft pick at practice on Friday. Young seems likely to be back on the field against the Rams. Receivers Dontrelle Inman and Terry McLaurin were also full participants and good to go for Sunday. The biggest worry would be with starting center Chase Roullier being questionable, which might not help Allen's debut.

Los Angeles Rams vs Washington Football Team Projected Starters

Los Angeles Rams:

QB: Jared Goff

RB: Malcolm Brown

WR: Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds

TE: Tyler Higbee

Washington quarterback Kyle Allen

Washington Football Team:

QB: Kyle Allen

RB: Antonio Gibson

WR: Terry McLaurin, Isaiah Wright, Dontrelle Inman

TE: Logan Thomas

Los Angeles Rams vs Washington Football Team Prediction

McVay was once Washington's offensive coordinator, but the system he used under former head coach Jay Gruden is gone. With Washington having a new head coach in Ron Rivera and new offensive and defensive schemes, this could certainly be a good test for the Rams. Considering they struggled against the Giants, the same could occur against Washington.

With Kyle Allen under center, the expectation is that he can light Washington's offense on fire, something Haskins was not able to do. Allen, who started 12 games for the Carolina Panthers last season, has impressed Rivera and the coaching staff so far. However, Smith is certainly ready to take over if Allen were to play poorly against the Rams.

If Washington can rely less on their defense and more on the offense, this could be a close game against the Rams. The offensive line will have to make sure L.A.'s pass rush does not get to Allen, especially with All-Pro D-lineman Aaron Donald in the mix.

Prediction: Rams win by last-minute field goal