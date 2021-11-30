Mac Jones is already ahead of Tom Brady in this passing metric

Mac Jones has been compared to Tom Brady throughout Jones' entire rookie season thus far. Brady's first season as a starter included leading the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl victory. Jones has the Patriots on a similar trajectory, which is one reason there are so many comparisons.

The Alabama alumn is shattering expectations in his rookie season. But Jones is being compared to the 2021 Tom Brady as well. Some statistics show Jones is already ahead of the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Jones leads the NFL for the most number of games with a 65 percent or higher pass completion rate in 2021. He's had ten games where he's been incredibly accurate and poised. Brady is tied with four other quarterbacks for the second-most games with a 65 percent or higher completion percentage.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Most games with 65%+ comp pct this season



Mac Jones 10

Tom Brady 8

Joe Burrow 8

Kirk Cousins 8

Kyler Murray 8

Dak Prescott 8



The skill Mac Jones has been most acclaimed for is his incredible accuracy. In college, he completed 74.3 percent of his passes. That skill has translated to the NFL, and the offensive rookie of the year frontrunner has completed 70.3 percent of his throws.

The most impressive part of Jones' rookie season was that he had an electrifying start and didn't need time to warm up. In five of his first six games, he completed 71 percent or more of his throws. He did that against above-average defenses like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys, and the New Orleans Saints.

After three weeks where Jones wasn't shouldering the bulk of the responsibility, he had his two most accurate games of the year in Weeks 10 and 11. In those two games, he completed an absurd 85 percent of his 49 attempts.

Brady is the MVP frontrunner, especially at the quarterback position, which has been inconsistent. But Jones has been on a tear the last six weeks and is somehow getting better every week.

Ryan Spagnoli @Ryan_Spags



• 2nd in yards (1379)

• 2nd in yards per attempt (8.1)

• 2nd in 'big time throws' (9)

• 3rd in passer rating (106.5)

• 4th in TD's (9)

Jones won't win the MVP award in his rookie season. But he has the Offensive Rookie of the Year award locked up, with Ja'Marr Chase struggling recently.

In a rookie class with a generational talent in Trevor Lawrence, it's Jones who's setting the bar for future rookie quarterbacks. Jones has more wins than his peers and has better statistics than everyone else from his class.

With the Patriots running hot at the right time, they're a team capable of a deep playoff run. Jones and Bill Belichick could face Brady for a second time this season, and it could likely be in the Super Bowl.

Edited by Piyush Bisht