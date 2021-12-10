Where does Mac Jones rank vs 2020 rookies?

At this point, it is clear that Mac Jones is the best rookie quarterback in the NFL this year and It isn't close. That said, how does Mac Jones' rookie season rank with the outstanding quarterback class of 2020?

Here are the top rookie quarterbacks of 2020 and where Jones ranks.

Mac Jones vs 2020's rookie quarterbacks

#6 - Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

To win a contest, one has to take part. Jordan Love spent the year so far pushed out of the starting lineup that he couldn't see the field with the Hubble Space Telescope.

As such, he is the last-ranked top-tier rookie in the class.

#5 - Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts may be putting it together somewhat in 2021, but he spent most of 2020 sitting behind Carson Wentz. He was mostly remembered for being used to openly tank on Sunday Night Football in the final game of the season.

He had six touchdowns and four interceptions during that season.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts officially inactive today.



Gardner Minshew starts. Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts officially inactive today.Gardner Minshew starts.

#4 - Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is also quietly putting it together after a 1-7 start in 2021. However, 2020 was a very different story.

Although the Dolphins finished with a 10-6 record in 2020, Tagovailoa was only used for a fraction of the season. Ryan Fitzpatrick took up duty to help the rookie learn the ropes in the NFL.

Basically, the result was an offense that moved with Fitzpatrick but stalled with Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa didn't tank the franchise, but his involvement may have kept the team from making the playoffs. He finished the season with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe Tua Tagovailoa stats in the 3 1/2 games he’s played since returning from finger injury (and trade deadline): 92-118, 905 yards,5 TDs, 1 INT, 4-0 record Tua Tagovailoa stats in the 3 1/2 games he’s played since returning from finger injury (and trade deadline): 92-118, 905 yards,5 TDs, 1 INT, 4-0 record

#3 - Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow didn't finish the season as the rookie suffered a torn ACL and missed about half of the season. But before the injury, Burrow was playing at an electric level.

He threw for 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games of action without Ja'Marr Chase.

Had he avoided injury, Burrow may have emerged as the best quarterback in the class, a strong statement about a quarterback in the same class as Justin Herbert.

#2 - Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Mac Jones has only played 13 games this season, but he clearly is blooming mid-season. After a sluggish start in which he threw two touchdowns and three interceptions with a 1-3 record to boot, the Patriots now lead the AFC.

Of course, this was not done in a vacuum as Bill Belichick's defense has been spectacular.

That said, throwing 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions while making the crucial throws to win close games and avoiding injury gives Jones the edge over Burrow.

Availability is the best ability and acts as the tie-breaker versus Burrow. Had Burrow stayed healthy, he may have jumped Jones in this ranking.

#1 - Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert's rookie season was one of the best rookie quarterback seasons of all-time. He's come back to earth a little bit in some eyes, but the quarterback was distinctly impressive in his maiden voyage in the NFL.

He threw for 31 touchdowns and ten interceptions, completing 66.6 percent of his passes and throwing for 4,336 yards.

Edited by LeRon Haire