Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting the 5 highest-rated New York Jets players

The New York Jets are coming off another lost season. It's hard not to sound sarcastic while saying this, but it is a new era in New York with a new quarterback and a new head coach. Even though it may feel like the Jets are going in circles by ditching coaches and quarterbacks every few seasons, this is likely how they will eventually land solutions.

While they need a lot of those, they also have some already on the roster. Here are those who could be the five highest-rated Jets players in Madden 22.

5 New York Jets players likely to star in Madden 22

#1 - Quinnen Williams (90 overall)

Quinnen Williams is arguably the best player on the New York Jets. At only 23 years old, he could grow into one of the top defensive linemen in the NFL. Last season, he earned eight sacks and two forced fumbles. PFF scored him an 81.4 in 2020. Will he continue to get better?

#2 - CJ Mosley (88 overall)

Many have likely forgotten that CJ Mosley is still with the New York Jets. He didn't play last season and missed most of 2019, but when he was on the field, his impact was instant.

In two games, he had a pick-six. Now fully available in 2021, the Jets are hoping to see Mosley in action early and often. If he can match his play with the Baltimore Ravens, he could lock down the center of the field.

#3 - Tevin Coleman (81 overall)

Tevin Coleman will benefit from Madden's need not to alienate an entire fanbase by making the offense unusable. As a result, Madden will boost a few players' stats, including Tevin Coleman. Coleman's best season came in 2018, when he earned 800 yards and had an average of 4.8 yards per carry. He also had four rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns.

#4 - Sam Ficken (78 overall)

As a general rule, Madden keeps most kickers around an 80 overall. Sam Ficken will be around that number, which makes him one of the five highest-rated players on the New York Jets. Last season, Sam Ficken made 13 of 15 attempted field goals, a tidy 86.7 percent.

The Jets nabbed one of the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft in Zach Wilson. As a result, Madden will give him the benefit of the doubt and make him usable. Making Wilson usable also keeps Jets fans interested in the game a while longer.

