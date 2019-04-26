Jets pick Quinnen Williams targets Tom Brady

New York Jets pick Quinnen Williams

Quinnen Williams wants the legendary Tom Brady and every other NFL quarterback to remember his name after being selected third in the NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

It was reported that the Jets were hoping to find a trade partner at No. 3 overall in Nashville.

That scenario did not occur, but formidable Alabama defensive line prospect Williams adds to a strong Jets front line that already includes Leonard Williams, Henry Anderson and Steve McLendon.

And Williams is already thinking big, with New England Patriots legend Brady high on his sack wish list.

"Tom Brady is the greatest of all time. Any time you can get to somebody like Tom Brady it would be amazing," Williams said.

"I want to sack every quarterback, though, not just him. I want them to know my name."

Williams suffered personal tragedy nine years ago when his mother died of breast cancer.

Asked what she would think of his achievement, Williams replied: "That I did it.

"[But] it's just the beginning. I've got a long road ahead and I know she's proud of me, but she doesn't want me to get complacent. She'll want me to keep going, keep working hard and finish school and get my degree.

"I've thought about my mom every last minute, how I need to not get complacent, stay disciplined and stay humble.

"Those are the things I always think when I think about my mom. Those are things my mom instilled in me, the things that drive me. I know she'd be very proud, for sure."