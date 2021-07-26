Madden 22 Ratings: Predicting players who can make it to the Madden 99 club

Madden 22 is only a few weeks away. EA is starting to drip-feed ratings information. Today, they released some of the top rookie ratings in the game. But what about the veterans? Who will be the best players in the game? Here are some predictions, as well as one player who has already been revealed.

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Davante Adams has been revealed as the first 99 overall player in Madden 22. Does this mean that EA thinks Davante Adams is the "best" 99 overall player in the NFL? Otherwise, could Davante Adams be thought of as the "worst" 99 overall player as they build-up to the final reveal? Speculations aside, Adams is deserving of earning the first 99 overall rating in Madden 22.

Adams earned 115 receptions for 1374 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2020. Needless to say, without Adams, the Green Bay Packers would not have made it to the NFC championship game.

#1 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

It will be shocking if Patrick Mahomes isn't included in the 99 club in Madden 22, considering he is on the boxart. He has played in the last two Super Bowls and has thrown for 64 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in the last two seasons. Going into 2021, Mahomes is one of the favorites to make it to the Super Bowl yet again.

#2 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Without Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay falls apart. Last season, Rodgers threw for a career-high 48 touchdowns and five interceptions. If almost a ten-to-one ratio does not get him into the 99 club, nothing will. Of course, it will be interesting to see how Madden 22 addresses his holdout if he follows through on his threats.

#3 - Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady won the Super Bowl last season while hobbling with a knee injury. He's the most accomplished player in the history of the NFL. His face is also on the boxart. If he doesn't make the 99 club, EA will be twisting themselves in knots attempting to explain why.

#4 - Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry is the best running back in the NFL going into 2021. Last season, he earned more than 2,000 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns. Basically, Henry is a tank who can power through anyone. Over the last three seasons, Henry has earned at least 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns each season.

#5 - Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

It is time for Alvin Kamara to be rewarded for his outstanding career. He can do it all. He can play as a running back or wide receiver. He can take screens to the endzone. As the main weapon for the Saints last season, Kamara earned around 1,700 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns.

