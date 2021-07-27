Madden 22 ratings: Top 10 defensive linemen and some big snubs

With the exception of the Madden 22 reveal, the NFL news pipeline has been running a little dry over the last month. Now, it seems the pipeline is back to turbulent flow. Today, EA Sports announced the top ten defensive linemen ratings for Madden 22. Here are the ratings and a look at who was snubbed.

Madden 22's top defensive linemen

#1 - Aaron Donald, 99 overall

Aaron Donald joins the 99 club for the fifth straight game in the Madden franchise. Donald is coming off the second-best season of his career, earning 13.5 sacks and 45 combined tackles. Needless to say, he will be a popular choice in the first round of fantasy franchise drafts.

#2 - Fletcher Cox, 94 overall

The next-highest-rated defensive lineman is Philadelphia Eagles' very own Fletcher Cox. Cox may just be the highest rated player on the team going into 2021. Last season, he earned 41 combined tackles and 6.5 sacks. While he is a solid pass rusher, his reputation may have led to EA awarding him a slightly higher rating than expected.

#3 - Chris Jones, 92 overall

Chris Jones is the third-best defensive lineman in Madden 22. He may also be the best player on the defense. Last season, Jones earned 36 combined tackles and 7.5 sacks. 2018 was his best season in which he earned 40 combined tackles, 15.5 sacks and a pick-six.

#4 - DeForest Buckner, 92 overall

DeForest Buckner is a member of the Indianapolis Colts and is the best pass rusher on the team. In 2020, Buckner earned 58 combined tackles and 9.5 sacks. There are a few qualms here, though. Some fans believe his rating should've been be a bit higher.

#5 - Cameron Heyward, 92 overall

At 32 years old, it is amazing that Cameron Heyward is still rated as high as he is. Last season, Heyward earned 54 combined tackles, four sacks and one interception. Compared to 2019, Heyward has definitely taken a step back. He earned 83 combined tackles and nine sacks.

#6 - Michael Pierce, 91 overall

Michael Pierce's game does not show up on the statsheet. If his rating was only based on his sack totals, he would be ranked in the 60s. Pierce has only 3.5 sacks in his career. However, his specialty is plugging holes in the running game and forcing running backs into lanes they do not want to take.

#7 - Calais Campbell, 90 overall

Calais Campbell is the seventh-best defensive lineman in Madden 22. In 2020, Campbell earned a 71.9 PFF grade, 19 solo tackles and three sacks. Like Pierce, his specialty is collapsing the pocket, creating a series of events that lead to pressures and sacks for other players.

#8 - Kenny Clark, 89 overall

Kenny Clark is a member of the Green Bay Packers. Last season, he earned 42 combined tackles and two sacks. PFF enjoyed his season, giving him a 73.8 grade.

#9 - Stephon Tuitt, 89 overall

Stephon Tuitt is a player who should be rated a little higher. In 2020, Tuitt earned 45 combined tackles and 11 sacks. He joins Cameron Heyward as the second Pittsburgh Steelers player on the list. Needless to say, this is one more reason why Madden players will adore the Steelers this season.

#10 - Vita Vea, 88 overall

Rounding out the top ten defensive linemen in Madden 22 is Vita Vea. Vea is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2020, he was instrumental in helping the Buccaneers pressure Patrick Mahomes on seemingly every play. While his eight solo tackles and two sacks were nothing to shake a stick at, PFF graded him as 90.1 in the regular season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Madden 22's snubs: The entire defensive line class

With only seven defensive linemen rated a 90 overall or better, Madden 22 is essentially saying that only seven defensive linemen are the cream of the crop in the NFL.

If it only takes ten players to drop into the mid-to-upper 80s, defensive linemen should brace themselves for a slew of low ratings.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha