Madden 24 Beta: How to sign up, codes, details, and more

Madden 24 will release in August later this year. However, a few lucky football fans can get a taste of the game earlier during the closed beta testing.

The test is currently ongoing but the feature is not available for everyone as Electronic Arts (EA) is ringfencing this opportunity. Nonetheless, there's always the chance of getting a code for the invite if EA expands the beta to more people over time.

The beta testing allows players to get a sneak peek of Madden 24, with a trial run of the game’s engine. It also allows EA to stress-test the servers prior to the full release.

On Thursday, EA began to roll out codes today for Madden 24. The closed beta testing will be available till June 28. Here, we take a look at how fans can sign up for the beta test.

Madden 24 Beta: How to sign up?

EA opened its registrations for the Madden 24 beta testing in April. Fans who were granted entry for the test run were notified via email.

The beta codes are dispatched in waves. If you didn't get any codes in your mail, try registering again and you might be lucky enough to get the invite.

How do get Madden 24 beta code?

Here are the ways to get the Madden NFL 24 beta code on PlayStation, Xbox and the EA App:

How to download on PlayStation:

Open up your existing Sony Entertainment Network account on PlayStation.

Click on the PlayStation Store icon on the system home screen.

Click on Redeem Codes at the bottom of the menu.

Enter the given code and play the beta test version of the game.

How to download on Xbox:

Click on Games under Xbox Store.

Click on Use a Code.

Sign into the system with your account.

Enter the 25-character code and play the beta test version of the game.

How to download on EA app:

Visit your EA App Library.

Click on “Redeem Code”.

Enter your provided code and play the beta test version of the game.

