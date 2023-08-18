Madden 24 content creator reveals five best offensive playbooks in game’s latest edition

Madden 24 will be released on Friday, August 18, but many content creators have been given early access and have been sharing their impressions about the new game, creating even more excitement among the fans as there's a handful of new features in this edition.

An NFL Madden YouTube account named Ace Madden is one of these creators with early access, and he gave his view about the best offensive playbooks available for players in Madden 24. Unsurprisingly, his favorites also have some of the best quarterbacks in the league

5. Patriots (Bill O'Brien)

4. Eagles (Brian Johnson)

3. Packers (Adam Stenavich)

2. Bengals (Brian Callahan)

1. Jets (Nathaniel Hackett)

Madden 24: What are the new features of the game?

The new Madden 24 will feature plenty of new things for the fans, with EA Sports moving to create a better experience for the franchise mode, which had been a constant problem for fans who felt that the developer was prioritizing the Ultimate Team mode over the rest of the game.

You can now offer six picks instead of three in a trade, and there are also two years of draft picks available to deal. The entire trade experience has been improved for players, and while EA acknowledges it's not 100% realistic, it's still an improvement from previous versions.

Contract restructures have also been changed. The ways to manipulate a player's salary are now easier to do, and you can also activate the fifth-year option in an easy way.

Perhaps the best feature is the relocation, which has been improved massively and allows you to go to 34 different cities now, some of them even outside the United States. You can change the name, colors, and stadium - but there's the exception of using the name Houston Oilers if you're relocating to Houston, since it's a trademark name - as a reminder, they're now the Tennessee Titans

The efforts from EA Sports to improve the franchise mode could make up for a great Madden 24, but it's clear that the focus will always be the Ultimate Team mode due to its financial return. Josh Allen will be this year's cover.

Still, there's a long list of reasons to play the game once it's released by the developer. Aaron Rodgers with the Jets will be a one-of-a-kind experience.