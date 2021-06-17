Every Madden cover athlete by year since 2000

One of the biggest reveals of every offseason is the new Madden video game. Specifically, the attention is focused on which player graces the cover with authority.

Making the Madden cover is seen as a lasting reward for players who've set the league alight the previous season. Here's a look at every athlete who's graced the Madden cover since 2000.

Modern Madden covers

2022 - Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are both coming off Super Bowl appearances. Brady came away with a ring, while Patrick Mahomes was in back-to-back Super Bowls.

Tom Brady is coming off a season when he threw for 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Patrick Mahomes' numbers, though, aren't far behind. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar threw for 38 touchdowns and six interceptions last season.

Patrick Mahomes

2021 - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson completely changed the dynamic for the Baltimore Ravens after Joe Flacco, earning him a cover. Since Lamar Jackson took over as the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, the team has made the playoffs every single year.

2020 - Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes was just introducing himself to the league back then, and his jaw-dropping stats and ability to throw the ball earned him a photo on the cover of the game.

2019 - Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown was one of the "Killer B's" for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Around this time, Antonio Brown was arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. He earned between 1,200 and 1,800 yards each season, earning him the honor of being the face of Madden.

2018 - Tom Brady

Who else? Tom Brady is the face of the NFL today and was the face of the NFL back then, too. Getting on the Madden cover took Tom Brady a little longer than it should have, though, because by this point, he had already won five Super Bowls.

2017 - Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski has been Tom Brady's right-hand man for the last decade. His "Gronk Spike" is iconic and earned him his own Madden cover. Around that time, Rob Gronkowski had trouble staying healthy but he was able to earn over 1,000 yards when his health permitted him to run the show for most of the season.

Recent Madden covers

2016 - Odell Beckham Jr.

2015 - Richard Sherman

2014 - Adrian Peterson

2013 - Calvin Johnson

2012 - Peyton Hillis

2011 - Drew Brees

Older Madden covers

2010 - Larry Fitzgerald, Troy Polamalu

2009 - Brett Favre

2008 - Vince Young

2007 - Shawn Alexander

2006 - Donovan McNabb

Historical Madden covers

2005 - Ray Lewis

2004 - Michael Vick

2003 - Marshall Faulk

2002 - Daunte Culpepper

2001 - Eddie George

2000 - John Madden

Edited by Colin D'Cunha