Madden NFL 24 rating prediction: 3 QBs likely to see a drop ft. Russell Wilson

Madden NFL 24 is still a month away from release, and all the rosters are not fully decided yet.

But what is certain is that many players, especially quarterbacks, will be buffed to reflect their improvement in the preceding season. However, that will be for another discussion. Here, the focus will be on the players who will be nerfed to reflect their regression.

These are the top three quarterbacks who will have a lower rating come August 18, 2023. All previous ratings will be as of Madden NFL 23's Super Bowl update, and they will be placed beside the quarterback's name in each entry.

3) Matthew Stafford (74)

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams went from champions to outside looking in in 2022

Remember when the Los Angeles Rams were on top of the world after 2021? Much has happened since then, and it was not all good.

Injuries depleted the team, with quarterback Matthew Stafford being one of the notable casualties, but even before then, he had not been playing well. By the time of his Week 9 injury, the team had been just 3-5.

This year, Stafford has lost two of his most credentialed wide receivers to AFC North teams: Allen Robinson to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Odell Beckham Jr. to the Baltimore Ravens. And while Cooper Kupp is set to return, he is the only credible offensive weapon the Rams have. That is grounds for a downgrade.

2) Aaron Rodgers (86)

Aaron Rodgers ended his tenure Green Bay with a postseason absence

Last season, the Green Bay Packers failed to make the playoffs after surprisingly inconsistent play from Aaron Rodgers and company. They had already ceded the NFC North title to the resurgent Minnesota Vikings, and finishing behind the Detroit Lions in the division must sting.

Come 2023, Rodgers will be now a member of the New York Jets, but given Gang Green's long stretch of futility, it will take exceptional play for the soon-to-be 40-year-old to justify a higher rating.

1) Russell Wilson (76)

Russell Wilson shocked NFL fans by failing to live up to the hype in his Denver debut

In 2022, the Denver Broncos made a huge gamble by trading multiple assets for Russell Wilson, hoping that he and newly-minted head coach Nathaniel Hackett would end the franchise's post-Peyton Manning era of futility. The experiment failed horribly.

As Wilson had the worst performance of his career, the Broncos fell to last place in the AFC West, and Hackett was fired before the year was even over. His old friends in Seattle, meanwhile, shockingly made the playoffs under Geno Smith, massively subverting expectations.

Still, the Broncos are keeping their faith in their quarterback, pairing him with Super Bowl winner Sean Payton. But with such a low floor to begin from, Wilson will have to outplay Derek Carr, Justin Herbert, and even Patrick Mahomes before considering a return to the 80s (rating-wise, that is).

