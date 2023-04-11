Mark Ingram II landing spots: Top 3 destinations for Saints' 3-time Pro Bowl RB

Heading into the 2023 season, Mark Ingram II is unsigned. But if he has his way, he will play again.

Speaking on 'The Paul Finnebaum Show', the 12-year running back expressed his desire to return to the field:

“I think sharing backfields, I think not getting overloaded with 300 carries a season for like five or six seasons in a row, I think that has helped me make it to Year 13 and still have a good body where I feel strong, I feel explosive, I feel like I can contribute and produce at a high level. But also just mentally as well — physical, emotionally, all that. That’s why I think I still have that drive and that hunger and desire and I think that has something to do with me sharing the ball, splitting time, even in college.”

Throughout his pro career, Ingram has played for the New Orleans Saints, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Houston Texans. He has made three Pro Bowls and is the Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards.

Which three teams make sense for Mark Ingram II?

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Ekeler may force a trade out of the LA Chargers, and they need a contingency plan

Austin Ekeler has been vocal about wanting out of the City of Angels, and the Chargers' primary objective is to convince him to stay. However, if he bails, they will need a quality replacement, and Ingram presents a good solution.

While he may lack Ekeler's pass-catching abilities, it is unlikely that Ingram will be involved in many passing plays. Veteran wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen have that covered, and combined with quarterback Justin Herbert, they should make the red zone his property.

With Leonard Fournette gone, the Bucs will want a proven replacement

Tom Brady is not the only major piece the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are deeply missing. Leonard Fournette, who played a key role in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl run, is gone as well, although he has admittedly had a downturn recently.

The team is now looking to rebuild its running game behind youngsters Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Rachaad White. However, having a veteran presence always helps, and Ingram can provide that in spades.

#1 - New York Giants

Saquon Barkley may use some battle-tested help

Saquon Barkley is currently on the franchise tag, but after him, the Giants do not have many viable options at running back.

Enter Ingram. As a three-time Pro Bowler who has made a conference championship game, he brings significant playoff experience to a franchise that is looking to go further than the Divisional Round. With Barkley, he can create a formidable combination, and not to mention the rushing abilities of quarterback Daniel Jones, who had a career-high 708 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground last season.

