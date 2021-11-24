Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey fooled by fake Twitter account regarding Isaiah Stewart's brawl with LeBron James

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens is the latest to fall prey to news posted on fake social media. He retweeted and commented on a fake post without realizing that it didn't have the famous blue check mark.

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey fooled by fake Twitter account

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James got into an altercation with the Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart on the court and both were ejected. This week, the NBA announced a one-game suspension for James and a two-game suspension for Stewart.

A fake Bleacher Report Twitter account posted that Stewart was fined over $900 million for his part in the fight with James.

This is the first suspension of James' nearly 20 year NBA career. James and Stewart will meet on the court again this weekend as the Lakers and Pistons play this upcoming Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Humphrey, along with many other Twitter users, believed it was the real Bleacher Report Twitter account and reposted it. Humphrey even commented that Stewart 'should have made contact' if he was going to be fined that much money.

Less than ten minutes later, he realized that he had been fooled by the fake Twitter account, tweeting 'Oh, it's fake, they got me lol'. The fake Twitter post received over 8,000 retweets and over 12,000 likes, meaning Humphrey was amongst the thousands who fell for it.

Humphrey then tweeted saying that social media is crazy and that he, like most people, will believe things they say online and then talk about it with others. Humphrey said that you won't even realize right away that you are sharing fake information.

Marlon Humphrey @marlon_humphrey Social media really crazy you see something on here and assume it's true then you tell somebody then you telling lies.

To add even more humor, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and now ESPN analyst Ryan Clark apparently fell for Humphrey's retweet of the fine as well.

Humphrey and the Baltimore Ravens are coming off a win over the Chicago Bears this past Sunday without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was out with an illness. The Ravens will now gear up to play the Cleveland Browns for the first time this season.

In an AFC North division that is still too close to call, every win, especially division wins, are big wins at this point in the season.

But one thing seems certain for Humphrey: he won't be falling for any fake Twitter accounts in the future.

Edited by LeRon Haire