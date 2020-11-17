LeBron James is arguably the greatest player in NBA history. The King is also one of the smartest players in the league and is known for keeping his composure under pressure. Despite being under intense scrutiny since his time as a talented teenager, LeBron has dealt with the attention expertly.

5 Times LeBron James lost his cool on the basketball court

It is unusual to see LeBron James fail to maintain his composure, but after 17 years in the NBA, there are a few instances where the superstar has tangled with rivals, referees, or even a teammate.

We look at five times LeBron James lost his cool on the court.

LeBron James gets heated after Kyle Lowry's shove

Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors

LeBron James dominated the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Playoffs during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The King and his Cavs eliminated the Raptors in the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals before repeating the feat in the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

A year later, the Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs and held a 2-0 lead as the series moved to the Cavs' Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cavaliers dominated the first half of Game 3, but Toronto mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter and drew level. With seven minutes left on the clock, LeBron was called for a foul as he tracked Kyle Lowry's drive.

Lowry hooked the King's arm and shoved him to the floor, even though the referee had already made the call and play had been stopped. LeBron didn't appreciate the unnecessary display of physicality, and his teammates were forced to step in and prevent the situation from getting out of hand.

James, however, had the last laugh as he scored 38 points and hit the game-winning shot to put the series 3-0 in Cleveland's favor.

LeBron James gets into Mario Chalmers' face

LeBron James and Mario Chalmers.

LeBron James has been recognized as a great teammate and is well respected among his teammates. However, during his stint with the Miami Heat, James almost got into a fight with his own teammate, right in the middle of a game.

Things got heated between LeBron James and Mario Chalmers during the last timeout, as the Heat are down 14. pic.twitter.com/l0PsJ4aoRa — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 19, 2013

Mario Chalmers and LeBron James had a strong relationship during their time with the Miami Heat. James was often seen giving instructions to Chalmers from the bench and during defensive switches.

However, during a game against their Eastern Conference rivals Indiana Pacers in the 2013-14 NBA season, Chalmers and James got into an argument during a timeout. Teammates were forced to hold LeBron back and stop the argument from escalating.

The tension was short-lived, as James quickly apologized to Chalmers during the same game.