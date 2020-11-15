New York Knicks 'All In' on Russell Westbrook Trade if the Price is Right

Since reports of him being unhappy with the Houston Rockets surfaced, Russell Westbrook has been linked with multiple NBA trade rumors. The athletic point guard is receiving interest from various teams with the New York Knicks being one of the contenders. The Knicks are looking for a player who can be the face of their franchise while Westbrook would prefer going to a team that he can lead as he did with the OKC Thunder.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks contemplating a move for Russell Westbrook

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

It is no surprise that the New York Knicks are planning to add a point guard this off-season. The popular franchise has already been linked with veteran guard Chris Paul, however, recent NBA trade rumors indicate that the New York Knicks deem that move "risky".

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

The 2020 NBA free agency point guard class is quite weak and only has one who can take over the role of a primary playmaker. That option is the Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet who many think will come at a hefty price of $80 million over four years.

In recent days, the New York Knicks have turned their attention towards Houston Rockets' disgruntled superstar Russell Westbrook. The mercurial guard joined the Rockets last off-season and averaged 27.2 points, 7.0 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. However, he had a postseason to forget as the Rockets crashed out of the second round of the NBA playoffs when they lost 4-1 to the LA Lakers.

Here's how sources describe the marketplace for a possible Russell Westbrook trade: Slow developing. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 13, 2020

NBA trade rumors suggest that the New York Knicks are inclined to make a move for Westbrook as the NY Post reports that team president Leon Rose is "all in" on acquiring him. But the catch is that they only want Westbrook if he comes at a discounted price. The Knicks have the cap space to afford Westbrook's 3 year, $130 million contract, but they would have to depart with considerable assets to facilitate a trade for the 2016-17 MVP.

New York Knicks: Pursue or pass on 3 huge trade rumors (via @DuncanSmithNBA) https://t.co/QWsHttya5N — HoopsHabit (@HoopsHabit) November 14, 2020

The New York Knicks have lacked star presence for a while now and have missed out on key free agents in the last couple of years. Russell Westbrook is entering the twilight of his career, and the Knicks have the oppurtunity to obtain him as a franchise point guard as well as a mentor and leader for their young roster.

