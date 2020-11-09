NBA Draft 2020: Ownership pressure could force Golden State Warriors to pick LaMelo Ball; James Wiseman favorite to go No. 1 overall

The NBA Draft 2020 is fast approaching, and teams across the league are monitoring the situation of the top talents in the combine to get a better idea of their strengths and weaknesses. A lot of movement is expected in the top half of the NBA Draft in terms of trade. On that note, let's check out the latest buzz surrounding the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of the much-anticipated event.

NBA Draft 2020: Golden State Warriors could end up picking LaMelo Ball

Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have the second pick in the NBA Draft 2020, and there has been heavy speculation around which player they will pick. A few reports had suggested earlier that the Warriors will be looking to trade that pick away for a veteran presence in the team.

However, recent updates have confirmed that the Golden State Warriors will be picking talent of their choice in the NBA Draft 2020.

James Wiseman is the favorite to go No.1 overall this year, as he is on multiple teams' radars. The Golden State Warriors are also chasing the youngster; however, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has revealed that the Warriors will have to consider LaMelo Ball if Wiseman goes 1st overall. He stated:

"There is a rumor circulating that Warriors ownership could pressure the front office to select Ball if Wiseman is gone.”

LaMelo Ball is a high ceiling, low floor prospect according to experts, and if the Golden State Warriors do pick him, it will be interesting to see how he fits in with the Splash Brothers.

James Wiseman expected to go No.1 overall in the NBA Draft 2020

Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat

James Wiseman is the most exciting player who is going to be picked up in the NBA Draft 2020. At 7-foot-1, Wiseman can run the floor with the athletic ability to jump out of the gym.

A player with a unique skill set, league-wide sources believe that Wiseman will be the No.1 overall pick in the NBA Draft 2020. Here's what Jonathan Wasserman had to say:

"Some within the Golden State Warriors think Wiseman is going No. 1, whether Minnesota keeps the pick or not.”

While Wiseman continues to develop his stable jumper, the 19-year-old can give his team an immediate highlight-reel lob threat on offense and can be a rim protector on defense.

Wiseman played in just three games as a freshman at Memphis. He averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game in those outings, and it looks like he has the talent to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft 2020.

