Marquez Valdes-Scantling landing spots: 3 teams that should pursue WR in Free Agency after Chiefs release

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has established himself as a legitimate deep threat during his NFL career. What he lacks in volume, he makes up for with big plays and stretching out defenses to open up passing windows for his quarterbacks.

He has spent the past two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs after beginning his career with the Green Bay Packers. After winning two Super Bowl rings in Kansas City, the Chiefs reportedly released him from the team.

Valdes-Scantling had one year remaining on his three-year, $30 million contract, but he was likely cut as a salary cap casualty as the move reportedly saves the Chiefs $12 million. Now that he is expected to be available during the 2024 NFL free agency period, here are three teams that should consider signing him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marquez Valdes-Scantling landing spots in 2024 NFL free agency

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

#1 - New York Jets

Marquez Valdes-Scantling had the best season of his career in 2020 with the Green Bay Packers, setting career-highs with 690 yards and six touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers was his quaretrback at the time, so a reunion with the four-time NFL MVP makes sense. Rodgers is expected to make his return in 2024 and the Jets would be wise to improve their wide receivers beyond Garrett Wilson.

Rodgers has already shown a preference for bringing in some of his former receivers as the Jets signed Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb last year. They could continue that trend with Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

#2 - Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have a crucial decision to make during the 2024 NFL offseason. They basically have a choice between sticking with Justin Fields or using their first-overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft on one of the top quarterback prospects.

Whichever quarterback the Bears choose for next season, they would benefit from an upgrade at wide receiver beyond DJ Moore. Their depth is extremely weak at the position, which contributed to them averaging the sixth-fewest passing yards per game last year. Valdes-Scantling can help them improve.

#3 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans made a bold move last year by adding DeAndre Hopkins as a much-needed upgrade to their wide receivers. While this certainly improves this position, they still need more help. They have one of the weakest groups of wide receivers in the NFL behind Hopkins.

The Titans struggled to produce big-plays in the passing game last season as they had the fourth-fewest yards per reception in the entire NFL. Adding a deep threat like Valdes-Scantling can help them address some of the biggest issues with their offense.