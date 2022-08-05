What happened to Marquise Brown? Cardinals star arrested for speeding

The Arizona Cardinals got another hit at their wide receiver position, involving Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

The wideout was recently arrested for speeding. ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news the morning it happened.

Schefter Tweeted:

"Cardinals’ WR Marquise Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding on Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. in north Phoenix and booked in the Maricopa County Jail, per the AP."

According to reports, the former Baltimore Raven went over 120 MPH in his vehicle. He was hit with three separate charges.

Exceeding 85 MPH, exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 MPH, and going over 35 MPH approaching a school zone.

The Arizona Cardinals addressed the situation and tweeted the following:

"We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate."

Head coach Kliff Kingbury responded to reporters by saying they hoped to have him active this weekend, but they aren't going to rush to get him back on the field after the incident.

Kingsbury said:

"We'll see. We had hoped maybe this weekend, but we're going to be smart. When he's back, I want him full speed and confident. Playing in a new system, you don't want him thinking too much about anything physically. He's going to have enough thinking going on, so I would guess maybe this weekend."

The Arizona Cardinals traded for Marquise "Hollywood" Brown this off-season following Deandre Hopkins six-game suspension

The wide receiver was acquired by the Arizona Cardinals this off-season from the Baltimore Ravens.

On draft night, Brown and the Ravens' third-round pick were traded to the Arizona Cardinals for the 23rd overall pick in the draft.

He was a former first-round draft pick by the Ravens in 2019. In his three seasons in the NFL, so far, he's recorded 195 receptions, 2,361 yards, and 21 touchdowns. He had his most productive season this past year.

The wideout caught 91 passes for 1,007 yards and six touchdowns for the Ravens last season, with Lamar Jackson missing some time.

It is unclear whether or not the league will suspend him, and there were no reports of any serious damage as a result of the incident.

