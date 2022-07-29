Cardinals succumb to social media anger, remove homework clause from Kyler Murray's contract

The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to terms on a deal last week that made him the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL, right behind Aaron Rodgers.

The two agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million extension with $160 million guaranteed.

As part of the deal, Murray had to dedicate four hours a day to studying and watching film. The Cardinals have removed that clause from his contract.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Statement from the Arizona Cardinals’ on Kyler Murray’s updated contract: Statement from the Arizona Cardinals’ on Kyler Murray’s updated contract: https://t.co/LQrzBHzDyc

Originally, Murray needed to study more as a condition in his new contract, something that is odd and something we may have never seen before.

After a lot of chatter on social media, the team made the decision to publicly exclude it from the contract. The Cardinals tweeted from their account:

"After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract. It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it's ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract."

Kyler Murray said it was "disrespectful" for people to queston his preparation and work ethic

With news of Murray having to commit to four hours of film study a day coming out, he spoke to local reporters about the clause. The quarterback said he refuses to let his work ethic be questioned.

Murray specifically said, as per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports:

“There are multiple ways to watch film. Of course, we all watch film. That doesn’t need to be questioned. I refuse to let my work ethic and my preparation be in question. I’ve put in an incomprehensible amount of time in what I do.”

Murray went on to add that he thinks it's disrespectful that some don't consider him a student of the game.

"I feel it's necessary (to talk), with what's going on regarding me, and the things that have been said about me. To think that I can accomplish everything that I've accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game, and not have passion and not take this serious, is almost disrespectful, and it's almost a joke."

Sports Illustrated @SInow The removal of the language comes after Kyler Murray held a surprise press conference earlier Thursday, discussing the clause and calling it “disrespectful” and “almost a joke” trib.al/nKykjB3 The removal of the language comes after Kyler Murray held a surprise press conference earlier Thursday, discussing the clause and calling it “disrespectful” and “almost a joke” trib.al/nKykjB3

In his three-year career, he’s thrown for 11,480 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions, while rushing for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has a record of 22-23-1 with one playoff appearance.

He went 9-5 as the starting quarterback for the Cardinals last season, which was enough to earn the team a Wild Card spot in the playoffs. However, they fell to the Los Angeles Rams, with Murry struggling himself.

