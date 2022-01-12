NFL Rumors: Marshawn Lynch could be the face of Amazon's Thursday Night Football studio show in 2022

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch is reportedly in talks with Amazon Prime Video to join as a feature reporter and analyst for the Thursday Night Football package. According to the New York Post, Amazon feels Lynch would be a brilliant addition to their plan for a more relaxed studio-type show, where he is expected to conduct interviews, analyze games and use his charismatic presence on national television.

While his reluctance to participate in press conferences irked reporters during his playing days, the five-time Pro Bowler has a unique personality in front of the camera, thanks to candid interviews over the years.

Marshawn Lynch appeared on Manningcast in 2021

Despite questions around his on-air presence, Lynch's most recent appearance on ESPN2's Manningcast during the Seattle Seahawks' 13-10 defeat to the New Orleans Saints was well received by viewers. Interestingly, the 35-year-old mistakenly dropped an 'F-bomb', which later became a meme on Twitter. Peyton Manning later apologized for Lynch's foul language on national TV.

In his 12-year NFL career, the versatile running back played for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and the then Oakland Raiders. Lynch has recorded more than 10,400 yards and 85 rushing touchdowns in 149 career games. He also had four straight 1,200-yard seasons with the Seahawks, including the Super Bowl-winning 2014 season.

Adding Lynch to Amazon's studio coverage could spring a similar response to TNT's Inside the NBA show, with stars Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley spearheading the program with a perfect balance of humor and basketball analysis.

The report further revealed that Amazon is in the process of building a strong Thursday Night Football crew for the 2022 season. As part of the 10-year deal, Amazon will showcase 15 TNF games exclusively on Amazon Prime Video next season. With Al Michaels' current deal with NBC set to expire this season, Amazon is likely to hire the experienced presenter alongside Troy Aikman, Drew Brees, Cris Collinsworth and another “mystery” candidate.

