Who is Matt Corral's girlfriend? Ole Miss QB rumored to be dating swimsuit model Raine Michaels

Matt Corral, the quarterback from Ole Miss, projects to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the upcoming NFL Draft. Off the field, the former Rebels quarterback has been linked to swimsuit model Raine Michaels. Although never confirmed as a couple, the rumors persisted when Michaels showed up to an Ole Miss game wearing Corral's jersey during the 2021 college football season. Former frontman for the rock band Poison, Bret Michaels, posted on Instagram that the Michaels family attended the Ole Miss/Arkansas game in support of Corral.

Is Raine Michaels related to rock/country star Bret Michaels?

Raine Michaels is the 21-year-old daughter of Bret Michaels. She was born in Los Angeles, California, and previously was a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated in 2019. According to her father, Raine is a soon-to-be sports broadcaster. She is active on social media, including Instagram.

Bret Michaels is the former frontman for ‘80s rock band Poison and has appeared on shows like Rock of Love with Bret Michaels as well as on The Celebrity Apprentice 2. The musician has written and performed songs across multiple genres like hard rock, country, and blues.

While Matt Corral and Raine Michaels’ relationship status is not publicly official, the former Ole Miss quarterback will hope to land in the first round of the NFL Draft in April. As his career takes off, the two will continue to be the subject of the rumor mill until official confirmations are revealed whether they are dating or just friends.

Liz Corral @lcorral03 NFL draft: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral opens up on depression sports.yahoo.com/matt-corral-op… NFL draft: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral opens up on depression sports.yahoo.com/matt-corral-op…

As reported by USA Today Sports, Matt Corral projects to be one of the first quarterbacks drafted on day one of the NFL Draft in April 2022. The 6'2", 205-pound former junior demonstrated an ability to throw to any area of the field and NFL teams in dire need of a rookie quarterback will look to draft him. Against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, Corral suffered an ankle injury that prevented him from finishing the game. With the injury now behind him, however, he will look to take the next step in his football career. Whether or not Corral and Michaels are an item, the two family friends will have plenty to look forward to.

