Matt Stafford's daughter traumatized over violent hit on Rams star, QB's wife details heart-in-mouth gameday experience

Matt Stafford made his return to the city of Detroit in the Wild Card round of the playoffs as the Rams faced the Lions. The game was intense as the Rams came up short by a score of 24 - 23 against the Lions at Ford Field.

However, something else happened that caused concern to Stafford's wife, Kelly, and one of their four daughters. On her "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly explained how a hit Matt took in the game impacted the couple's daughter:

"I do think, you know, when Matthew got hit, and was down, I was a little upset at the fact that there were cheers partly because if you watch that hit, it looked really bad. And people cheering when that happened. That got me a little bit.

"I'm like, listen, they don't know what's going on. How hurt he is. I don't think you should ever cheer when somebody gets hurt, but it is what it is.

"And I had to explain to two of my daughters, Hunter started crying on the field. I can handle it. When I have my girls next to me, there's something to be said of like, maybe not. But Sawyer is just smart. She goes you guys they're not booing you. They're booing Mommy they're very passionate and excited about this game. They want their lions to win."

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback had the back of his helmet bounce off the turf, showing signs of a concussion. Matt Stafford was slow to exit the field in the third quarter and was seen holding his side, but he stated he was fine when talking to the media after the game.

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed to reporters that Matt Stafford was cleared after passing the concussion protocol. The quarterback threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns in the playoff loss against the Detroit Lions, a team he spent the first 12 seasons of his career with.

Matt Stafford's wife claims Lions fans booed their daughters at the game

On the same episode of her podcast, Kelly Stafford stated that she was booed at the playoff game, not her daughters:

"My girls and I are not playing the game. I know that my girls are not getting booed. I am, and I can handle it. But when I have my girls next to me, there's something to be said of like, maybe not?"

Kelly did add that Lions fans did boo Matt Stafford, which was to be expected despite his time with the franchise. She did wish the Lions support on her Instagram story as they advanced to the Divisional Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.