Matthew Stafford or Baker Mayfield Start 'em Sit 'em: Fantasy Outlook for QBs in Week 16

Matthew Stafford and Baker Mayfield have brought good fortune to their respective squads in Week 15. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Washington Commanders, while Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Green Bay Packers.

Every succeeding regular season game counts for both quarterbacks, given that they are still on the NFC playoff hunt. But while they are both playing excellently lately, one is the better fantasy football option for Week 16.

Is Matthew Stafford a good fantasy pick in Week 16?

After starting the season at 3-6, the Los Angeles Rams have won four of their last five games. Their only loss during that stretch came in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens. Matthew Stafford is a massive reason for their success, throwing 13 touchdowns against only two interceptions in their last five games.

While they lost on the road against Baltimore, the veteran signal-caller still had a splendid game with 23 completions for 294 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. That's his fourth multi-touchdown game this season.

He had his fifth game with at least two touchdown throws in Week 15 against the Washington Commanders, leading them to a 28-20 victory. The Rams' resurgence coincides with Stafford's splendid command of their offense.

The hot streak that he's in makes Matthew Stafford an excellent fantasy football option for Week 16. He has championship experience and knows how to perform under pressure-packed games, including the regular season's home stretch.

Playing at home against the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 could boost the Rams' performance. However, the Saints have been solid against the pass this year. But while the Saints limit their opponents' yards through the air, Stafford will exploit their struggles in generating the pass rush.

Is Baker Mayfield a good fantasy pick in Week 16?

After losing six of their last seven games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a three-game winning streak. Baker Mayfield has thrown for eight touchdowns and one interception in those games. He also improved his completion percentage from 48.3 in Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons to 78.6 versus the Packers.

Remember that Mayfield won a playoff game for the Cleveland Browns in 2020. That result during a road game at Pittsburgh shows his mettle in delivering during consequential games.

Having no interceptions in his last two games is a massive deal for Mayfield because he has thrown at least one pick in eight of their first 12 games. Taking care of the ball will help him deliver bigger numbers and essential victories for Tampa Bay.

That's evident against Green Bay, wherein Mayfield threw four touchdown passes against zero picks. While sacked five times, he carved the Packers defense with a season-high 381 yards, gaining 13.6 yards per completion.

Tampa Bay will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. Aside from Trevor Lawrence's questionable status, the Jaguars rank 29th in passing yards per game (256.6). That works in Mayfield's favor, making him a good fantasy pick.

Matthew Stafford vs. Baker Mayfield: Who should I start in Week 16 fantasy football

Matthew Stafford vs. Baker Mayfield - Week 16 fantasy football projections

Every fantasy football point counts moving forward because most leagues are entering their respective playoffs. In that context, Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer has Matthew Stafford as the better option than Baker Mayfield in Week 16.

Stafford is projected to finish with 290 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Meanwhile, Mayfield's stats are predicted at 222 yards and a touchdown.

While this result favors Matthew Stafford, they will face a Saints defense ranked sixth in passing yards allowed per game (185.4). The Saints also surrender the seventh-fewest average fantasy points to quarterbacks (14.9) through Week 15. Likewise, New Orleans and Jacksonville have 30 sacks, tied for fifth-worst this season.