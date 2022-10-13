Max Kellerman suggests Russell Wilson's Hall of Fame odds diminishing due to performances in 2022

Most agree that Russell Wilson has had a sub-par start to his time with the Denver Broncos. Just like before he arrived, the team is having trouble putting up points. While many are still deciding on whether the quarterback will pop in 2022, one NFL analyst has already contemplated his candidacy for the Hall of Fame.

Speaking on KJM, show host Max Kellerman said:

"Is Russell Wilson playing himself out of the Hall of Fame? Now, I know it's not a slam dunk that he's in the Hall of Fame, but when you look at trends, given what he's done with two Super Bowl appearances, a Super Bowl win, lots of good stats, he's one of the better players in the league."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless IS IT POSSIBLE RUSSELL WILSON IS NOW EVEN WORSE THAN RUSSELL WESTBROOK? Now on @undisputed IS IT POSSIBLE RUSSELL WILSON IS NOW EVEN WORSE THAN RUSSELL WESTBROOK? Now on @undisputed

He went on, claiming that Geno Smith has been able to do what his predecessor has done with the Seattle Seahawks while the latter himself is struggling with his new team:

"But he separates from Pete Carroll and the people who were saying, ‘Man, Geno Smith can do a lot,’ were proven right so far. Geno Smith looks just like Russell Wilson when Russell Wilson was there and they're having the same kind of success so far and Russell Wilson looks lost."

He went on, acknowledging how early the take was, but still underlined how startling the performances have been:

"Now, it's a new offense - plenty of time to go, I get it. But for a guy who looked like [with] maybe two or three more years of what he's doing, he's probably going to be in the Hall of Fame to a guy where it's like, 'Uh oh.'”

Where would Russell Wilson's projected 2022 statline rank in his career?

Houston Texans v Denver Broncos

Through five games, the quarterback has earned four touchdowns and three interceptions. At his current rate, he's on pace for about 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year. Last year, he scored 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.

If his current pace continues, 2022 will rank dead-last in terms of throwing touchdowns and touchdown-interception ratio. The next closest would be in 2016, when he threw for 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In 2021, a year in which most are calling the quarterback's worst year, he threw for 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Will the light turn on for the quarterback in the coming weeks? Fans are hopeful that the team's Monday Night Football showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers will serve as a turning point.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit KJM and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes