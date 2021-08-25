Max Kellerman's 5 best NFL takes over the years

Max Kellerman is moving on from 'First Take' and it is now time to reflect on his best moments as we bid him a fond farewell. While it may be tough to recollect the moments when he was right about something, mostly because we remember the controversies, Max Kellerman survived in the business because he hit the nail on the head more often than not.

In the heap of takes that made the news when they were wrong, Max Kellerman had some gems in the middle of it all.

REPORT: Max Kellerman is officially leaving First Take, via @JoePompliano pic.twitter.com/ztlU5xiku4 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 24, 2021

Strange, but true: Max Kellerman had some top takes

#1 - Getting it right about Saquon Barkley

When Saquon Barkley was drafted second overall in the 2018 draft, many questioned the judgment of the New York Giants in drafting a running back that high.

One person who backed that decision was Max Kellerman. He said that Saquon Barkley was elite and would be a tremendous asset for his team. In the 2018 season, Barkley was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and made it to the Pro Bowl, vindicating Kellerman.

#2 - Understood Baker Mayfield's impact on the Browns

The 2018 NFL draft was one of the better times for Max Kellerman. Baker Mayfield is undoubtedly hyped, and he is certainly no better than Josh Allen, who went below him in the same draft. But very few people believed that Baker Mayfield going to the Cleveland Browns would steady a listless franchise.

That, though, is exactly what transpired as the Browns shed their reputation as perennial losers.

#3 - Not buying into the Carson Wentz hype

Max Kellerman got a lot of hits for badmouthing Carson Wentz and was accused of dismissing his importance to the Philadelphia Eagles. But over time, people have come to see the wisdom in this take. Whatever Carson Wentz does in his NFL career from this point on, Max Kellerman was right about his time in Philadelphia.

#4 - Getting it right about the Washington FT's former name

Kellerman was vocal against a football franchise using a name that directly referred to people by the color of their skin. While it took a long time for the franchise to realize its mistake, Max Kellerman was well ahead of the curve.

#5 - Admitting he was wrong about Tom Brady

Max Kellerman famously claimed that Tom Brady would go bust. Suffice to say, it has not panned out quite that way, with the GOAT aiming for his eighth Super Bowl this season.

Here's the nail in the coffin for @maxkellerman, finally admitting: "I was wrong, Tom Brady never fell off a cliff."



Also Ryan Clark 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XayziinRjp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 19, 2021

But admitting a mistake takes courage, and his ability to accept his mistake and not double down on it is a lesson many other public figures ought to take.

