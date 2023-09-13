Melvin Gordon fantasy projection: Should I pick and start Eagles RB in Week 2?

JK Dobbins is out for 2023 with a torn Achilles, but the Baltimore Ravens need not worry: Melvin Gordon, who has been sitting in their practice squad, is ready to step up. And his comeback begins in Week 2.

Head coach John Harbaugh said as much on Monday:

"Melvin, he’s here for a reason. Certainly didn’t expect it to be this quick, but that’s why he’s here... He’s a heck of a talented guy. You saw him in the preseason. He’s a proven back, so I’m very, very glad that he’s here.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But is Gordon worth the investment for a fantasy footballer? Ahead of his projected return, here is his fantasy projection.

Also read: Isaiah Gainwell Fantasy Outlook

Melvin Gordon 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Melvin Gordon with the Kansas City Chiefs

In 2022, Melvin Gordon became the object of mockery after he fumbled just before halftime of the Denver Broncos' Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. It was his fifth of the season (with an earlier one also against the Raiders, which was returned for a touchdown), and he was released for it. Before his axing, he had amassed 318 yards and two touchdowns on 90 carries.

Gordon soon wound up on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad, winning a Super Bowl title. During this offseason, he joined the Baltimore Ravens. He was waived during roster cuts, but brought back in as a practice player.

Also read: Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Projection

Is Melvin Gordon a good fantasy pick in 2023?

Melvin Gordon rushing against the Washington Commanders during the preseason

Melvin Gordon's last game was almost a year ago, so there is not much as to where he sits in a fantasy field.

Based on his 2022 performance, it is safe to say that his struggles at maintaining the ball are not a one-time thing. As a rookie, he suffered six fumbles (four of them lost), and he has had at least one since.

The only saving grace for the Ravens is that they still have a pair of credible running backs to pick up the slack: Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

Also read: Jonathan Mingo Fantasy Outlook

Should I start Melvin Gordon in 2023?

Melvin Gordon after fumbling against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022

The answer here may be initially obvious - no; but being on the practice squad of two elite teams may have improved Melvin Gordon's ability to keep the ball. But in the meantime, Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer recommends starting Edwards over him:

A comparison of the Baltimore Ravens' running backs with JK Dobbins ruled out

Thus, fantasy footballers would be wise to hold off on playing Gordon until he has taken the field and shown his wares.