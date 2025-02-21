Miami Dolphins salary cap: Comparing Tua Tagovailoa’s team situation with Buffalo Bills’ salary cap for 2025 season

The Miami Dolphins' spending in recent seasons has started to catch up with them. The start of the 2025 NFL year is an important date for every team in the league, and its significance is even greater for those trying to stay under the salary cap before the new league year begins on March 12.

After missing out on the 2024 NFL playoffs with an 8-9 record, the Floridian franchise must regroup and attempt to rebound next season. They have several questions to address this offseason, and while the salary cap increase is good news for many franchises, the Dolphins aren't in a safe position just yet.

Miami Dolphins salary cap situation for 2025

After the NFL announced the 2025 salary cap will be between $277.5 million and $281.5 million, the Dolphins are slightly under the cap limit, with $1,562,955 to spend, according to OverTheCap.

Miami is among the worst-positioned teams in terms of cap space before the start of the league year, though they have been making moves to free up room. They terminated contracts with Raheem Mostert, Kendall Fuller and Durham Smythe, but this may not be the last of their payroll adjustments.

Several players, including Tua Tagovailoa ($39.2 million), Tyreek Hill ($27.7 million) and Terron Armstead ($22.8 million), are set to earn more than $10 million this offseason.

While the Miami Dolphins are in a difficult situation, their divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills, are in an even tougher spot.

How does the Dolphins' salary cap compares to Buffalo Bills'?

After a terrific season in which they advanced to the AFC championship game, the Bills remain hungry for a Super Bowl. However, they have several financial challenges to address with limited money and time.

They have the third-worst salary cap space this offseason, sitting $14,175,106 over the cap. Quarterback Josh Allen is the team’s highest-paid player after signing a six-year, $258 million extension in 2021.

To complicate matters further, the Bills must also decide on running back James Cook’s future.

The Dolphins still have work to do if they want to add more pieces around Tagovailoa and provide more help for Hill. However, they are in a better financial position than the Bills.

