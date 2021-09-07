Miami Dolphins schedule 2021: 3 Easiest and toughest games of the season

The Miami Dolphins went 10-6 last season, landing in second in the AFC East, just missing the playoffs. This season, the Dolphins won't have veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as the "closer" if Tua Tagovailoa needs him.

The offense is all Tua Tagovailoa's this season and he has all of the offensive weapons he needs to make something happen. The defense is led by Xavien Howard, who was able to work out a new contract which pays him lucratively for being one of the best corners in the league.

Question is, how will this young Miami Dolphins team handle the schedule ahead?

Toughest games for the Miami Dolphins in 2021

#1 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 5)

The Miami Dolphins will face the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the humidity won't bother either team, it's the competition that might be too much for the Dolphins. The Bucs defense is one of the best in the NFL and has returned all of its starters from the Super Bowl win. If that defense gave Patrick Mahomes a run for his money, the Dolphins offense will have its hands full.

#2 - at Buffalo Bills (Week 8)

A trip to Orchard Park on Halloween afternoon could be a tough one for the Miami Dolphins. The Buffalo Bills are pretty stacked on both sides of the ball, giving it quite a challenge for the Dolphins. The biggest issue may be that the Dolphins defense ends up spending too much time on the field.

#3 - (at) Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 6)

The Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is a road game, but not to north Florida, it's across the pond. The Dolphins and Jags have been tagged to play in a game in London this season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, something none of the NFL did last season.

This game is tough for a few reasons. The time difference and the fact that it's coming off the road game against the Buccaneers. Oh, and there isn't a bye week after so the Dolphins will have to jump right into film on their next opponent, the Atlanta Falcons.

Easiest games for the Miami Dolphins in 2021

#1 - at Las Vegas Raiders (Week 3)

The Miami Dolphins were able to get out of Las Vegas with a win last season and could easily do so again this season. The Raiders haven't improved since last season and the Dolphins have a lot more talent to get an easy win.

#2 - vs. Atlanta Falcons (Week 7)

Sure, the Dolphins will be coming back from London amidst their preparations for the Atlanta Falcons, but this could be their best bet after the trip. The Falcons defense has a lot of holes that could allow for some scoring opportunities on the part of the Dolphins.

#3 - vs. New York Jets (Week 15)

The Miami Dolphins will finally get their bye week late in the season and will return to host the New York Jets. Granted, the Jets were a much different team in 2020 but, the Dolphins swept both meetings against them, with a significant margin of victory.

Edited by Henno van Deventer