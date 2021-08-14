Miami Dolphins vs Chicago Bears prediction, team news and preview - August 14 | NFL preseason 2021

The Miami Dolphins travel to the Chicago Bears as they both look to get their pre-seasons under way.

It's difficult to estimate who enters this pre-season in a better frame of mind. The Chicago Bears went 8-8 last season but qualified for the playoffs by the skin of their teeth, only to then be soundly dispatched by the New Orleans Saints. The Miami Dolphins, on the other hand, finished the regular season with a respectable 10-6 record but fell short of the playoffs.

Both teams will be looking to wipe the slate clean and begin anew this pre-season.

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears

Team news

This pre-season game is about two young quarterbacks, who will both hope to be starters for their franchises in the near future.

For the Miami Dolphins, this means the time has come for Tua Tagovailoa to take over at quarterback. He is expected to get some game time to show what he can do and get some practice under his belt. Back-up quarterback Jacoby Brissett should also have some time to play the game to get into rhythm.

The focus for the Miami Dolphins, though, will be on defense in the pre-season. Rookie linebacker Jaelan Phillips should see some action.

Chicago Bears fans will be crying themselves hoarse tonight as Justin Fields leads the team out for the first time. Andy Dalton is the presumptive starter, but the clamor to replace him could get very hot if Fields continues to impress. He has been earmarked as the franchise quarterback and the Bears faithful want him to take over as soon as possible.

Allen Robinson and Marquise Goodwin are expected to be wide receivers, while Cole Kmet should contribute from tight end.

Prediction

If this were simply a game between quarterbacks, the Chicago Bears would likely come out on top against the Miami Dolphins. This game, though, is more than that.

The Miami Dolphins have a better defense and the new names will be looking to take their chance to claim starting positions when the regular season rolls around.

The Chicago Bears do not have a notable defense that can trouble opposing quarterbacks too much in a pre-season game. Expect the Miami Dolphins to burst the Justin Fields bubble and win by over 10 points.

