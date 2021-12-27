Miami Dolphins vs New Orleans Saints: Week 16 MNF odds and prediction

The Miami Dolphins went 1-7 in their first eight games, and now a six-game winning streak has them at .500 and hopeful of a Wild Card spot. Although the chances are slim, there is still a possibility with three games remaining on their schedule.

The Dolphins will head to New Orleans on Monday night to face rookie quarterback Ian Book, who was drafted by the Saints out of Notre Dame this past spring.

The Saints have had their hands full this season with a revolving door of quarterback changes. After the retirement of quarterback Drew Brees, Jameis Winston was named the starter at the beginning of the 2021 NFL season.

Winston tore his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Halloween, which led to the Saints turning to Trevor Siemian. After his poor performance he was replaced by the Saints' Swiss Army knife in Taysom Hill, who had just come back from a foot injury.

As with the entire sports world, COVID-19 has taken a hit on the Saints, especially within their quarterback room. It has now left the Saints with a rookie to start for them.

The Saints are 7-7 this season, and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinching the NFC South on Sunday, their only chance at making the playoffs is through a Wild Card spot.

Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints Week 16 game details

Date and Time - 27 December 2021, 8:15 PM EST

Venue - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints betting odds

Spreads

Dolphins: -3.0 (-105)

Saints: +3.0 (-105)

Moneyline

Dolphins: -170

Saints: +145

Totals

Dolphins: u37.0 (-110)

Saints: o37.0 (-110)

Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints game picks

The Dolphins defense has allowed just 272.3 yards on average per game and only about 13 points. Other teams are averaging just six yards per attempt against the Dolphins defense.

As the Dolphins defense goes up against a New Orleans offense led by rookie quarterback Ian Book, the Dolphins are likely to cover the three-point spread.

Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints head-to-head

The Dolphins and Saints have played each other 12 times since 1970 with the series tied at six wins apiece. Their last meeting was on 1 October 2017 when the Saints defeated the Dolphins 20-0 in Miami.

Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints predictions

The Miami Dolphins have been running on all cylinders the last month and a half on both sides of the ball.

New Orleans were able to blank Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday night 9-0, but that was a division game and the Saints have been Brady's kryptonite in the last two seasons.

Starting a rookie quarterback on Monday Night Football, although with home-field advantage, might prove disadvantageous against a Dolphins defense that has held its opponents from going up and down the field.

Prediction:

The Miami Dolphins will win 33-10 on Monday Night Football at the Superdome.

Edited by Piyush Bisht