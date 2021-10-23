Dolphins vs Falcons prediction, odds and picks - October 24, 2021 | NFL Week 7

The 2-3 Atlanta Falcons head to Miami to take on the 1-5 Dolphins. For Week 7 in the NFL, both teams are looking to string together some wins to salvage their season. Currently, the Falcons are 2.5-point road team favorites against the home team Dolphins, who also have a moneyline price of +113 odds to win straight up. For this game, the over/under is 47.5, which suggests that the game will be a moderate scoring affair.

Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons Match Details

Fixture - Miami Dolphins vs Atlanta Falcons | Week 7 of the 2021 NFL regular season

Date and Time - October 24, 2021, 1:00 PM EST

Venue - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons Betting Odds

Spreads

Dolphins: +2.5 (-115)

Falcons: -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Dolphins: +113

Falcons: -133

Totals

Dolphins: u47.5 (-113)

Falcons: o47.5 (-107)

Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Picks

The Dolphins will score just enough in this game to come away with a win against the Falcons. Tagovailoa will continue to improve and try to silence the Deshaun Watson trade rumors. Calvin Ridley and tight end Kyle Pitts will each find the end zone, which also helps fantasy owners who are in need of a boost. The Dolphins should win this one so take the side and even the moneyline for good measure.

Daire Carragher @DaireCarragher 26th overall pick Jordan Love probably has a higher trade value than 6th overall pick Tua Tagovailoa right now. 26th overall pick Jordan Love probably has a higher trade value than 6th overall pick Tua Tagovailoa right now. https://t.co/bqtbSQwm0b

Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons Injuries

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still nursing a rib injury, but he will make his second consecutive start. Running back Malcolm Brown is also dealing with a rib injury. His presence limits an already inconsistent Myles Gaskin. Wide receivers DeVante Parker and Preston Williams practiced on Thursday, October 21, so look for the two receivers to bolster the offense. Meanwhile, cornerbacks Xavian Howard and Byron Jones were also a go at practice on Thursday, which can only help the beleaguered Dolphins defense.

The Falcons will welcome back star receiver Calvin Ridley, who was out for Week 5 due to personal reasons. WR Russell Gage will also return from an ankle injury to give quarterback Matt Ryan more options in the passing game.

D. Orlando Ledbetter @DOrlandoAJC #Falcons WR Calvin Ridley did not want to elaborate on the “personal matter” that led to him missing the last game. He did say that he has a passport. #Falcons WR Calvin Ridley did not want to elaborate on the “personal matter” that led to him missing the last game. He did say that he has a passport. https://t.co/HRYKoWTFYs

Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons Head-to-Head

The Dolphins and Falcons have only faced off 3 times in the last 12 years. Miami have won 2 out of those 3 meetings including the last two meetings in 2013 and 2017. In their last matchup on October 15, 2017, Miami won 20-17 behind Jay Cutler’s 2 passing touchdowns.

Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons Predictions

Neither team has run the ball particularly well: both the Falcons and the Dolphins rank 30th and 31st, respectively, at the bottom of the league in rushing yards. Their passing offense isn’t much better as both also rank near the bottom of the league rankings. That being said, with quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Tagovailoa, both teams will certainly look to air it out. Miami should come away with a close win at home.

Prediction: Tua Tagovailoa will keep peppering wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with targets and throw for a couple of touchdowns to Waddle and Parker to make it enough to get past the Falcons. Matt Ryan will also toss a couple of passing touchdowns of his own to get wide receiver Calvin Ridley back on track and help fantasy owners needing a boost.

