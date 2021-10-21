NFL betting odds: 5 moneyline underdog picks for Week 7

As teams start to get into a groove and welcome back injured players or push on without them, more and more upsets could be cooking for Week 7. The 2021 NFL season has largely gone as expected with a few upset wins like that of the Tennessee Titans over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football or the New Orleans Saints over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

Week 7 has some potential live dogs who could produce an upset and provide value if bettors are willing to play straight up and take the moneyline.\

Underdog picks for Week 7

#1 - Denver Broncos +110 ML vs. Cleveland Browns (Thursday Night Football)

Picking the Broncos here might seem like it’s too good to be true, but the Browns are dealing with a laundry list of injuries (Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Odell Beckham Jr., etc) heading into Week 7. Although Cleveland boast of a good defense, their passing attack was already bottom of the league with quarterback Baker Mayfield (who will be out in Week 7). Their top-ranked rushing attack will be without running backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb. The Broncos themselves are dealing with a three-game losing streak, but they should be able to take advantage of the injuries on the offensive side of the Browns’ team and grab a road win in Week 7.

#2 - Indianapolis Colts +170 ML vs. San Francisco 49ers

The public expects the 49ers to roll over the uneven Colts, but the Niners are fresh off a bye week and a three-game losing streak of their own. The Colts, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games and their lone loss during that time was a very competitive overtime defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. Expect running back Jonathan Taylor to continue his scorching streak on the ground and quarterback Carson Wentz to get more comfortable in the offense.

#3 - Miami Dolphins +120 ML vs. Atlanta Falcons

Naturally, the 2-3 Falcons are small favorites over the 1-5 Dolphins. While Atlanta have won two of their last three games, the Dolphins have the services of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who looked good on his return in Week 6. He’ll look to cement his starter job in Week 7 despite swirling rumors of a Deshaun Watson trade to Miami. Both teams do not have good defenses, but the Dolphins should be able to come away with a home win.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 #Texans are working toward a potential deal that would send Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins that could get done this week. If not this week they still hope they can get it done before the Nov 2 trade deadline. #Texans are working toward a potential deal that would send Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins that could get done this week. If not this week they still hope they can get it done before the Nov 2 trade deadline.

#4 - Cincinnati Bengals +220 ML vs. Baltimore Ravens

Divisional games should always be close even if the two teams seem far apart competitively. That being said, the 4-2 Bengals are no slouches compared to their division rivals Ravens, who are 5-1. The seven-point spread suggests that the Ravens will comfortably handle the Bengals, but the Ravens themselves are not world beaters. They have the big win over the Kansas City Chiefs on national TV, but close wins against the likes of the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts suggest that the Ravens are beatable. At +220, the Bengals are a nice value play for a straight-up win in Week 7.

GMFB @gmfb "They treated this game as if they are one of those teams that belongs." @PSchrags is impressed with how the @Bengals bounced back from a tough loss in Week 5. "They treated this game as if they are one of those teams that belongs."@PSchrags is impressed with how the @Bengals bounced back from a tough loss in Week 5. https://t.co/L3WDC1uV0c

#5 - Seattle Seahawks +185 ML vs. New Orleans Saints

The Seahawks are heading into their second straight week without their star quarterback Russell Wilson, but they put up a good fight against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 6. Look for Seattle to continue to pound the ball on the ground with running back Alex Collins (if healthy and a go) or running back Deejay Dallas in Week 7 while trying to exploit Saints quarterback Jameis Winston into easy turnovers. The "12th Man" in Seattle is a real thing, and anyone playing up there should expect a tough game. At +185, the Seahawks are a great live dog to bet on for Week 7.

Edited by Piyush Bisht