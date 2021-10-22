NFL Fantasy Football: Five DFS Stacks for Week 7

When playing DFS on NFL fantasy apps like DraftKings or FanDuel, game stacks are not absolutely essential, but they do help set your lineup apart if a low ownership stack smashes for that week.

Quarterback + Wide Receiver or Tight End are the usual stacks, but you could make a unique one with Quarterback + Running back.

Just make sure your running back is a pass-catching every down back or your team may not benefit from any stacked fantasy points between the quarterback checking the ball off to the running back.

Here are 5 DFS stacks for Week 7

#1 - QB Kyler Murray + WR DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals offense has been on fire all season. Murray spreads the ball to a lot of receivers, which means Hopkins is having a mediocre NFL fantasy season by his lofty standards.

This week, however, against the defensively-challenged Houston Texans, the Cardinals duo should smash. Look for the revenge narrative to come into play as DeAndre Hopkins returns to Houston and shows his former team it was a huge mistake to trade him. This is a great DFS play.

Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano ESPN @espn DeAndre Hopkins passed Larry Fitzgerald for the most catches before 30 in NFL history 💪 @ESPNNFL DeAndre Hopkins passed Larry Fitzgerald for the most catches before 30 in NFL history 💪 @ESPNNFL https://t.co/WtehLhsESw for my whole life i'm gonna remember that deandre hopkins literally went an entire season without dropping one single pass and the texans saw that and not too long later were like "nah we don't need this guy" twitter.com/espn/status/14… for my whole life i'm gonna remember that deandre hopkins literally went an entire season without dropping one single pass and the texans saw that and not too long later were like "nah we don't need this guy" twitter.com/espn/status/14…

#2 - QB Patrick Mahomes + WR Tyreek Hill or TE Travis Kelce

This week’s number one and number two NFL fantasy picks for DFS stacks are chalk picks, but when the high-flying Cardinals and Chiefs are playing teams like the Texans and the Tennessee Titans, don’t overthink and play the strong hand (perfect for cash games rather than GPP tourneys).

Watch for the Chiefs to keep it rolling and outgun the Titans, who will have to lean on their running game to have any hope of keeping up with Mahomes and company. Players such as Patrick Mahomes are typically great selections for DFS leagues.

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

#3 - QB Aaron Rodgers + WR Davante Adams

The Washington Football Team's defense gives up the most air yards and passing touchdowns in the league. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are looking to win easy matchups on paper like this in order to stay atop the playoff race before their schedule gets tougher--as a result, fantasy players should look for the same advantage in their potential DFS matchup.

Look for Rodgers and Davante Adams to smash their matchup against the Football Team’s weaker pass defense.

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

#4 - QB Sam Darnold + WR DJ Moore

After a hot start to the season, the Panthers cooled off (coincidentally with Christian McCaffery’s injury) the last three weeks. Playing the 1-5 New York Giants is the only thing that could cure those offensive failures.

Expect Darnold and DJ Moore to get back on track as the Panthers produce better results and statistics against the Giants this week. The pairing makes decent contrarian NFL fantasy DFS play for those looking for stacks with a potentially low ownership rate for the week.

#5 - QB Matt Ryan + WR Calvin Ridley

The Miami Dolphins are bottom of the league in giving up air yards and allowing passing touchdowns (which means staying away from this team for DFS formats that uses defenses). The former is a better fantasy stat to gage defensive capability because touchdowns are not a consistent stat.

That being said, the return of wider receiver Calvin Ridley to the lineup (non-injury leave of absence) should mean a juicy stack with Matt Ryan against the vulnerable Dolphins passing defense. Ridley has not exactly smashed this season, but this game should get him back on track for NFL fantasy purposes, especially in the DFS format.

Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Matt Ryan and Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley

