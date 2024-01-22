Micah Parsons breaks silence on his brother's comments on Dak Prescott and Cowboys' failures

Micah Parsons has made the Pro Bowl in all three seasons with the Cowboys. Despite individual success for the star linebacker, Dallas has still struggled as a team to succeed in the postseason. The Cowboys' loss to the Packers in the Wild Card caused many people to express their outrage.

One such person close to Parsons is his brother Terrence. Micah took to X (Twitter) to speak of the comments made by his brother about the failures of the franchise. The linebacker made it clear that he does not feel the same way as his brother does:

Micah Parsons' brother let his feelings be known on X as he posted that the Cowboys are "committing crimes" against his brother. He also placed the blame on quarterback Dak Prescott and the coaching staff.

Relatives of other Dallas players have called for Prescott to be replaced. Leta Ramirez, the mother of All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, wants the quarterback gone. She posted to Facebook that she wants her son to play with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Dak's brother, Tad Prescott, even entered the conversation and came to his brother's defense on X:

"Cowboy fans why continue to DM me TRUST ME, if I could get @dak to leave Dallas I would. I too want him out of Dallas. The city and organization have been great to he and our family, but done with drama and the so called fans, but he loves this team, and wants to bring it rings."

The playoff loss has triggered those close to the Cowboys to call for change. It has been nearly three decades for them since lifting the Lombardi Trophy. It seems unlikely that owner Jerry Jones would move either Prescott or Lamb this offseason.

When will Micah Parsons be eligible for a contract extension?

Micah Parsons is still on his rookie deal but is in line for a massive extension in the next offseason. Yet, Jones addressed the linebacker's contract during the Cowboys' training camp last July:

"We need the money to pay Parsons. We need the money to pay the players we've got to pay in the future. That's a fact. That's not even a philosophy. It's just a fact. Those dollars are there, and we have this at this level. If you redid all the contracts, you could never put a roster together."

Micah Parsons is reportedly set to make close to $3 million next season on his rookie deal. According to Spotrac, his market value is set at $25.4 million over four years. Jones has to restructure Prescott's contract and give Lamb a new deal before getting to Parsons. Cowboys fans will have to wait and see what happens.