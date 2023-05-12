Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons is pretty much known for being quite active on social media. He has often engaged with other players in hilarious conversations on Twitter, and he recently got into one with Tyreek Hill.

After the two great players took turns in trolling each other, Parsons landed the ultimate blow and trolled the Dolphins receiver for being mad about Kansas City Chiefs being successful even without him.

Here's what Parsons said:

"Cheetah just mad Kansas city is thriving without him and he is trying to bring cowboys nation down with him!! He never been the same since he’s been in miami! He’s started losing his mind! Maybe it’s the heat?!"

In response, Hill said:

"You win bro"

Micah Parsons also mentioned how the heat in Miami is the cause of why Tyreek Hill has been talking a lot since moving there. It is true that Hill has made some outrageous statements about many since getting traded to the Miami Dolphins, and it doesn't seem like is going to stop anytime soon.

Parsons and Hill will go against each other in Week 16 of next season, and without a doubt, it is going to be a great matchup.

Micah Parsons and Cowboys set for a very important season

Micah Parsons: Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys had a pretty impressive regular season last year, but once again failed to make the NFC Championship Game. The San Francisco 49ers knocked Parsons and the Cowboys out of the playoffs for the second straight season.

Next season could prove to be critical for the Cowboys' future, as both Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy could be axed if things go wrong for them. The franchise did draft well and made some great offseason additions which is why they will be a Super Bowl contender.

Micah Parsons is currently the favorite to win next season's Defensive Player of the Year award, and it will be interesting to see if he is fiannly able to win that award.

