Micah Parsons vs. Nick Bosa 40-yard dash time: Which star defensive player comes out on top?

Even though they don't play against each other directly, many NFL fans are probably interested in learning who the better player is: Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons or San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa.

Both Bosa and Parsons have been selected to All-Pro teams, won Defensive Rookie of the Year and participated in numerous Pro Bowls. Hence, it is difficult to determine which player is superior.

Even though there isn't a clear-cut answer to the question of who is better, let's examine how both players fared at the combine prior to becoming NFL stars.

A look at Nick Bosa and Micah Parsons' NFL Scouting Combine performances

There were no in-person workouts during the NFL Combine in 2021, the year Micah Parsons entered the league. However, he clocked a 4.39-second 40-yard dash on his pro day, solidifying his position as the best defensive player in the 2021 draft class.

Before Parsons, only five players over 240 pounds had run the 40-yard dash in under 4.40 seconds since 2000. Weighing 246 pounds and standing 6 feet 3 inches tall, Parsons also recorded a 6.89-second time in the 3-cone drill and a broad jump of 126 inches.

Nick Bosa sustained a core muscle injury before the 2019 NFL Combine, preventing him from participating in public events for five months. Because of his rustiness, he did not post standout numbers at the pre-draft event.

Although his 40-yard dash timing of 4.79 wasn't particularly impressive, he finished third among players in his position that year in the 10-yard split category (1.55).

Bosa weighed 266 pounds and stood 6 feet 4 inches tall at the combine, with arms measuring 33 inches and hands at 10.75 inches. He ran the 20-yard shuttle in 4.14 seconds and completed the 3-cone drill in 7.1 seconds.

Exploring Nick Bosa and Micah Parsons' draft positions

Following an outstanding collegiate career at Ohio State, Nick Bosa was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the second overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He made an immediate impression on the defense, winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and leading the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV in his rookie campaign.

He was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and helped the team reach the Super Bowl in 2024.

Micah Parsons was also selected in the first round of the draft, but he was only marginally picked outside of the top ten. The Dallas Cowboys selected him with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Parsons has been one of the NFL's best defensive players since he entered the league, being selected to three Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams. Additionally, he was voted the Defensive Rookie of the Year for 2021.

