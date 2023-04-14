Michael Jefferson NFL Draft profile: Scouting report for Louisiana WR

Michael Jefferson’s career in college football wasn't a smooth ride. However, the wide receiver never stopped believing in himself, as he played with two college programs. Jefferson is tipped by a couple of analysts as one of the late-rounders to exceed expectations in the upcoming draft.

The lanky wide receiver began his college football career at Alabama State in 2018. In his three seasons with the football program, Jefferson strived hard to make a name for himself with the Hornets. Despite the unfavorable odds, he sees himself landing on the professional stage.

There's not much to write about regarding his 2018 season with the Hornets. However, the Murphy High School recruit became a noticeable force in 2019 when he had his breakout season. Jefferson recorded 49 receptions for 767 yards and 12 touchdowns. The season was crucial in sealing a transfer to the University of Louisiana in 2021.

Jefferson had noteworthy performances with the Ragin' Cajuns in his two seasons. He led the team in receiving yards in 2021, scoring four touchdowns. The wide receiver went on to amass 51 receptions for 810 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2022 season. This helped solidify his status as a top offensive playmaker in college football.

Michael Jefferson scout report: Strength

Jefferson has a tall and lanky physique with a streamlined body. He also possesses an impressive functional length.

He is capable of swiftly traversing significant distances with the help of his long and powerful stride, particularly when presented with an unobstructed pathway on the field.

When he is able to fully extend his strides on the field of play, Jefferson demonstrates exceptional speed in the vertical direction relative to his size.

He has a habit of consistently securing the ball by cradling it with strong hands, ensuring that it is kept at a safe distance from his body.

He possesses an excellent skillful ability to track the ball as it travels down the field and can catch long passes effectively without losing his stride.

Jefferson also exhibits precision in his use of physicality and can strategically employ double swipes in evading defenders without getting tackled.

Michael Jefferson scout report: Weakness

It is very apparent that Jefferson's foot speed and short-area flexibility are not at an elite level, which can sometimes restrict his ability to recover in certain situations.

He relies on building up his speed down the field with his long and explosive strides due to a lack of elite-level initial bursts.

Due to his naturally upright posture, Jefferson is often guilty of wasting motion on the football field, particularly when trying to displace at the line of scrimmage.

As a result of his lean physique, he is highly susceptible to being toppled when subjected to contact by an opposing player after catching the ball.

He is sometimes unable to fully unleash and utilize his energy due to the stiffness of his hips while making releases.

Michael Jefferson scout report: Grades

Jefferson possesses exceptional size and arm length, making him a valuable asset to any team. While he has some experience playing in the slot, he primarily lines up as a wide receiver. He poses a challenge for smaller defensive backs who struggle to defend against him during the catch.

Despite his size, he displays good agility and has developed an effective in-progress release skill that enables him to displace defenders while utilizing physicality. Additionally, he possesses a keen sense of spatial awareness, which proves valuable in his route running.

Jefferson is expected to be a late rounds pick during the draft later this month. Earning an All-Sun Belt honorable mention in 2021, he is touted as a sleeper pick for the wide receiver position who could turn out to be a valuable player in the roster for the team that ends up drafting him.

However, a recent involvement in a car crash could dampen his draft chances. Teams will have to wait to see what effect the accident could have on his career before making their decisions on him. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Jefferson, hoping for the best.

Grades: Day three, mid-rounds.

