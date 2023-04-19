New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is looking to bounce back in 2023 and has been putting in work this off-season.

Earlier this week, Thomas posted a video online of him deadlifting 530 lbs. The video caught the attention of many in the NFL world, including the higher ups who drug test athletes.

After the video went viral on social media, Thomas revealed that he received a 'random' drug test from the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Thomas posted the message on his Instagram story that wrote:

"Michael this is Gary on behalf of the NFL you have been selected for a off season PES (performance Enhancing Substance ) urine test tomrrow. Please contact me ASAP to set up a meeting."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



The NFL official account promoted his video. Update: #Saints WR Michael Thomas was "randomly" drug tested after posting a video of himself deadlifting 530 this week.The NFL official account promoted his video. Update: #Saints WR Michael Thomas was "randomly" drug tested after posting a video of himself deadlifting 530 this week.The NFL official account promoted his video. https://t.co/O9ss88rzu1

The rest of the message, including his number, was blurred out.

It isn't uncommon for a football player like Thomas to receive a 'random' drug test after posting a viral workout video online. This has happened many times to NFL athletes such as DK Metcalf, most recently after he posted a viral video of him leaping feet in the air while making a catch for an ad.

Michael Thomas is looking for a bounce-back season in 2023

Michael Thomas New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

While he may have been 'randomly' drug tested as a result for his deadlifitng video, it's a good sign for New Orleans Saints fans that Michael Thomas is another step closer to getting healthy and ready for the upcoming season.

Thomas has been MIA since he signed his record-breaking five-year $100 million contract extension in July of 2019.

He had a fast start to his career, recording four straight 1,000-yard seasons and scoring 32 touchdowns. He even set the record for most receptions in a single-season (149) in 2019 while leading the league in receiving yards (1,725),

However, in the past three seasons combined, he's only played in 10 games, recording 56 receptions, 609 yards, and three touchdowns. In 2020 he missed multiple games to a nagging ankle injury and missed the entire 2021 season due to the ankle injury and a setback in the recovery.

After three games this past season, he suffered a foot injury that kept him out for the remainder of the season. Thomas has a cap hit of $14.2 million this season, and the Saints need him on the field.

The Saints have added quarterback Derek Carr this off-season and running back Jamaal Williams. If Thomas returns healthy, they could win the NFC South.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes