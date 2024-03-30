Michigan Panthers UFL Roster 2024: Players, Starting QB, Head Coach, Schedule, Tickets & More

The Michigan Panthers kickstart their UFL 2024 season on Saturday when they square off against the St. Louis Battlehawks. Coach Mike Nolan will lead the Panthers into their first season in the newly formed spring football league.

Quarterback E.J. Perry will lead Michigan's offense this season. The signal-caller went undrafted in 2022 but has had stints on the practice squads of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

Here's a look at the Michigan Panthers' full roster ahead of the first game of the UFL season.

Brian Lewerke, QB Danny Etling, QB E. J. Perry, QB Matt Colburn, RB Wes Hills, RB Nate McCrary, RB Jake Burton, G Cohl Cabra,l C Joshua Dunlop, T Jarrett Horst, T Noah Johnson, C Ryan Nelson, G Chim Okorafor, T Ryan Pope, T James Walker, G Noah Dawkins, ILB De'Gabriel Floyd, ILB Frank Ginda, ILB DaShaun White, ILB Javin White, ILB Devin Gray, WR John Hightower, WR Trey Quinn, WR Devin Ross, WR Marcus Simms, WR Jordan Suell, WR Ron'Dell Carter, DE T. J. Carter, DT Garrett Marino, DT Walter Palmore, DT Breeland Speaks, DE Mike Tafua, DE Kenny Willekes, DE Daniel Wise, DT Derrick Deese Jr., TE Cole Hikutini, TE Gunner Oakes, TE Adonis Alexander, CB Corrion Ballard, FS Nate Brooks, CB Keith Gipson Jr., CB Kiante Hardin, CB Sean Mahone, SS Kai Nacua, SS Levonta Taylor, CB Bryce Torneden, CB Kedrick Whitehead Jr., FS Jake Bates, K Brock Miller, P Jordan Ober, LS

Michigan Panthers' schedule for the 2024 UFL season

Here's a look at the Michigan Panthers' 2024 UFL schedule:

Week 1: March 30 vs. St. Louis Battlehawks, 4 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 2: April 7 vs. Birmingham Stallions, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 3: April 14 vs. Houston Roughnecks, 12 p.m. ET on ABC

Week 4: April 20 at San Antonio Brahmas, 7 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 5: April 28 at Memphis Showboats, 3 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 6: May 5 vs. Arlington Renegades, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 7: May 12 at D.C. Defenders, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 8: May 18 vs. Memphis Showboats, 4 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 9: May 26 at Houston Roughnecks, 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 10: June 1 at Birmingham Stallions, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Fans who wish to watch the Michigan Panthers in action this season can purchase season tickets or single-game tickets that are available on the UFL website.