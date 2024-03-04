Mike Evans Buccaneers contract: How much is Tampa Bay paying 5x Pro Bowler to re-sign?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star wide receiver, Mike Evans, has signed a new contract. The five-time Pro Bowler has officially inked a two-year, $52 million contract, including a guaranteed $35 million.

This contract comes after Evans extended his record of consecutive 1,000 receiving yards seasons to begin his NFL career. The Texas A&M product was initially set to enter free agency next week but now has the chance to be a "Buc for life" in Tampa Bay.

The signing of Evans on a fresh contract will be music to Tampa Bay fans' ears as they look to build on an impressive 2023/24 season. Furthermore, all attention can now go to signing a rejuvenated Baker Mayfield on a new deal ahead of the upcoming season.

Mike Evans' contract set to boost his net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mike Evans is worth an estimated $25 Million. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend is consistently among the best pass catchers in the league, so it shouldn't be surprising that he has amassed millions in his professional career.

Evans is a one-franchise player, having been drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014. The Texas A&M icon has done great during his decade-long career and carved out a stellar legacy in Tampa Bay.

Mike Evans' career earnings

According to Spotrac, Evans has earned $110.362 million in his 10-year NFL career. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted the perennial Pro Bowler in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft and he promptly signed a four-year rookie contract worth $14.6 million.

Evans has played under numerous quarterbacks at Tampa Bay, including but not limited to Jameis Winston, Tom Brady, and Baker Mayfield. However, his productivity has always stayed within such high standards.

Mike Evans' NFL timeline

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Evans with the seventh overall selection in the 2014 draft. That came after Evans enjoyed an impressive college football career with Texas A&M University. Evans became the WR1 from day one in Tampa Bay and was named to the 2014 PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Evans has spent a decade at Tampa Bay, and his accolades include one Super Bowl, two second-team All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowl selections, and the 2023 NFL receiving touchdowns co-leader award. Evans just signed a new contract with the Bucs, and he'll be part of their future.