Mike Evans injury update: Latest on Buccaneers WR for Fantasy Football Week 6

Mike Evans was removed from the most recent game he played in due to injury. Fortunately, he had a bye week last week so he wasn't out of action during a game. Fantasy managers would love to have the top 10 ESPN wide receiver back in their lineup, but what's the latest on his status?

What is Mike Evans' injury status?

Mike Evans injury update

Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 of the regular season. After recording three catches for 40 yards, he had to exit early and was held out of the rest of the game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a bye week during Week 5, so there was no update on Evans since they weren't playing. Now, the wide receiver's status is officially questionable going into Week 6.

Evans did officially return to practice this week ahead of a matchup with the Detroit Lions. The wide receiver was not wearing pads and he was limited in his participation.

Being back at practice at all on Monday is a good sign ahead of a Sunday matchup. However, the fact that he wasn't wearing pads and didn't fully practice suggests that the hamstring is still bothering him. Those can be tricky injuries to recover from.

What happened to Mike Evans?

Mike Evans injured his hamstring during the first half of the match against the New Orleans Saints. The star wide receiver had to leave the contest and was unable to make it back after recording just three receptions.

Baker Mayfield's favorite new target was having a stellar start to the season before going down with injury. Fortunately, he had over a week to recover from the injury, but it seems to still be bothering him.

He wasn't placed on IR and he wasn't immediately ruled out for the contest, which suggests that the hamstring issue is not as bad as it could have been. While Justin Jefferson's hamstring issue is sending him to IR, Evans has apparently avoided that fate.

When will Mike Evans come back?

Mike Evans is not currently expected to miss any time. Since they had a bye week, he has progressed and should be ready to go on Sunday against Detroit. However, he is a true Questionable player.

He is limited at practice, which means there's no true indication of whether or not he can go on Sunday. The team hopes to have him back in the lineup, but they can't confirm his availability at this time. He very well could be a game-time decision.

If he is unable to go at full speed, he may be held out again. If that's the case, then he would be in line to return the following week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers find themselves in a tight race for the NFC South, so they need all hands on deck to be able to continue their early success.