Mike Evans is still one of the best receivers in the NFL

Mike Evans is perhaps one of the most disrespected players in the NFL. A lot of people do not include him in the conversion of elite wide receivers from this decade. Evans has finished with over 1,000 yards in all eight of his NFL seasons heading into 2023. Mike Evans is only a select few current players who have over 10,000 career receiving yards.

Baker Mayfield had one of his best games in recent seasons in the win against the Chicago Bears. Over half of his 317 passing yards, went to Evans who finished with 171 yards and a touchdown. The 70-yard that many consider might have been a flag against the Buccaneers wide receiver was not called and he almost brought it to the house for a touchdown.

Baker turned to Evans for his sole touchdown on a third and long in the third quarter with 4 minutes remaining. This touchdown would put the Buccaneers at the 20-point mark, which was enough to win the game, they had a late pick-six on Justin Fields to make it a 10-point win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Evans had over 200 yards and three touchdowns in a January regular season game against the Panthers. Evans has about 500 yards in his last four NFL games. The 7th overall pick from 2014 has been nothing short of remarkable and Evans is one of the Bucs best players.

It's time people start to truly appreciate the wide receiver.

Mike Evans must be offered a new contract by the Buccaneers:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Minnesota Vikings

Mike Evans is the most high-profile wide receiver that could hit free agency in 2024. Tampa Bay has adjusted and reworked his contract multiple times over the past four of five years to clear up cap room. Evans is making about $14 million or so a year since he joined the Bucs. Are the Buccaneers about to trade Mike Evans for capital?

For a team that throws the ball just as much as any other team in the NFL, letting your best-receiving target go would seem like a big mistake. Sure, Chris Godwin has been an excellent servant, but he is not on the same level as number 13. You figure at some point, the Bucs are going to look for a franchise quarterback regardless of how Baker Mayfield plays.

A young quarterback needs a trusty target man and Evans is precisely that.