Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently gave an interview in which he talked about his exit from the franchise. The four-time NFL MVP lashed out at Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and blamed him for his departure.

Rodgers discussed what went behind the scenes that forced him to leave Green Bay. He mainly pointed out fingers at the front office for not dealing with the situation well.

Following Rodgers' remarks about Packers, Mike Florio wrote an article signifying how the talented quarterback has lied throughout the whole process. Here's what Florio wrote via PFT:

"In the more recent comments to Schneidman, Rodgers further undermined his own story. “Before I went in the darkness, I hit them up and said, ‘Hey, there’s some stuff swirling around here. We should get together, you, me and Matt [LaFleur].’”

"So Rodgers wasn’t blindsided after deliberately blinding himself for multiple days." Florio said, "He knew things weren’t going well, and he wasn’t making things better by being aloof and standoffish."

"This all started as an effort by Rodgers to make himself into the victim of a Green Bay switcheroo. As holes emerged in his first story, he scrambled to plug them."

Mike Florio stated that Aaron Rodgers wants to be a public hero, which is why he changed his story repeatedly. Rodgers' decision to go after the Green Bay Packers, claiming that the franchise's decision to move him took him off guard, is a great example of it.

Rodgers is happy that Jordan Love finally got his chance with the Packers, but the veteran quarterback would have loved it if things would have been dealt with in a better way.

Aaron Rodgers needs to perform well in the upcoming NFL season

Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets Offseason Workout

Now that Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback of the New York Jets, he is under immense pressure to perform well straightaway. The Jets have a Super Bowl-contending roster, and it's now the quarterback's responsibility to lead them through a stacked AFC.

Rodgers had a disappointing season with the Packers last year, but he will look to make amends on his new team. Given the situation around him, many anticipate Rodgers to perform at an MVP level with the Jets.

Whether or not the former Packers quarterback will be able to fulfill expectations in New York remains to be seen, but Jets fans are surely looking forward to seeing him play.

