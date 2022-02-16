Mike McCarthy admits he has talked to Jerry Jones regarding rumors of Sean Payton being next Cowboys HC 

Yesterday, Dallas Cowboys reporter John Machota tweeted a video from The Rich Eisen Show saying that Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy discussed with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones the rumors of Sean Payton potentially becoming the team's next head coach.

McCarthy discussed many things, including the Sean Payton rumors, as well as Dan Quinn possibly becoming the Cowboys' next head coach.

He summarized Jones’s comments as understanding the “landscape of the franchise” and says his relationship with Jones is good, despite the unusual narratives.

“When you look at those type of comments... I think you have to understand the platform of where they come from,” McCarthy said. “I have an excellent relationship with Jerry Jones. Are these narratives unusual? Absolutely... I've never dealt with anything like this.. But it is part of our landscape. At the end of the day, it is about the people you are in charge of... and most importantly, our locker room and our locker room is about winning."

Following the Cowboys' season and an early playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, there were rumors that McCarthy could possibly be replaced by either one of their coordinators, Kellen Moore (offensive) or Dan Quinn (defensive).

When Sean Payton resigned from the New Orleans Saints, there were rumors he could land in Dallas as their next head coach.

McCarthy addresses rumors of Dan Quinn possibly becoming next head coach of the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys v New Orleans Saints

The Cowboys' current head coach also discussed with Rich Eisen the rumors of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn possibly being promoted to take replace him.

"We talked about him staying here long before he ever took the interview. Now, obviously when he took the interview and this narrative broke out- in reflection to the relationship Dan and I do have, he said 'Hey man, I'm not comfortable with this narrative. If you really feel like I need to take one of these jobs, just be honest with me.' We kind of laughed about it, and I just said 'Dan, 10 to 12 years ago, I'd tell you please get the hell out of here, I don't want to deal with this.' But the reality is I'm about winning, he's about winning, and the best thing for the Cowboys is for Dan Quinn to be here," said McCarthy.

It seems like after a lot of speculation and rumors, all is well in Dallas and they're all focused on winning a Super Bowl next season together.

