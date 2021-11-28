"Concerned" - Mike McCarthy gets candid about his thoughts on Ezekiel Elliott injury

Ezekiel Elliott was injured during the Cowboys' loss on Thanksgiving against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys wound up losing the game, and it may transpire that they have lost one of their top offensive weapons for the foreseeable future.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee): "I am concerned because he's a warrior. He was fighting to get back in there" Thursday. "Zeke's running style is ferocious." Inflicts punishment but also absorbs some. Team needs to get in front of lingering issue somehow. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee): "I am concerned because he's a warrior. He was fighting to get back in there" Thursday. "Zeke's running style is ferocious." Inflicts punishment but also absorbs some. Team needs to get in front of lingering issue somehow.

Elliott's rushing yards have declined over the last few weeks. The bruising running back managed a paltry 25 rushing yards during Thursday's game.

The good news for Elliott and the Cowboys is that they can rest the running back as they don't play again until the 2nd of December. Nevertheless, there are many people within the organization concerned about Elliott, starting with the head coach.

Ezekiel Elliott injury a concern for the Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy

Head coach Mike McCarthy offered his analysis of Elliott at a press conference after the game:

“Zeke’s running style is ferocious, He gives a pounding, and he takes some hits. We need to evaluate that, and this week we’ll see what the preparation looks like for him.”

Elliott provided his take on playing through the pain barrier:

"It's football, You get hurt. You aren't going to be 100 percent. I'm tough. Play through it."

Rumors are circulating that the Cowboys may choose to rest Elliott in their next game against the New Orleans Saints. It would be unprecedented, but Mike McCarthy's team has a more than capable backup ready to go in Tony Pollard.

Elliott is battling a knee injury, and those can be difficult for running backs. Due to the violent nature of the position, a running back's knees are a significant concern for potential injury and long-term damage.

It might be in Elliott's best interest if he misses some time, although he won't want to. It is a difficult decision for the Cowboys to make.

They are banged up and battling several injuries to star players.

The Cowboys have lost their last two games and are teetering on edge. Mike McCarthy will be desperate for his players to get healthy and get back on the field.

McCarthy is preaching the next man-up mentality to his team.

On Thursday, it was clear that the Cowboys' offensive game plan was negatively affected by Elliott's limitations. The Cowboys' offense may struggle again if he cannot come back in time for the next game.

Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN Source: #Cowboys will consider providing running back Ezekiel Elliott time off to heal from the knee injury he’s been managing, including the possibility of holding him out of next Thursday night’s game in New Orleans, according to a source. IR not believed a consideration Source: #Cowboys will consider providing running back Ezekiel Elliott time off to heal from the knee injury he’s been managing, including the possibility of holding him out of next Thursday night’s game in New Orleans, according to a source. IR not believed a consideration

