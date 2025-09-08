Mike McDaniel hot seat: 5 best replacements for Dolphins ft. Nick Saban, Deion Sanders, and more

The Miami Dolphins had a nightmare start to the 2025 season on Sunday, suffering a 33-8 defeat at the Indianapolis Colts. It was a far cry from when they would outpace opponents with their fast offense, led by dual-threat quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and speedy slot-bodied wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

With a roster that looks decimated by departures, especially in the secondary, head coach Mike McDaniel is at risk of being fired more than ever. The organization can already feel the clamor about his job security, which he acknowledged in his post-game presser.

If the Dolphins were to part ways with their HC, who would they look to replace him with? Here are five ideal candidates for the position.

5 likeliest Mike McDaniel replacements as Dolphins HC

#5) Jon Gruden

Las Vegas Raiders v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Jon Gruden scored a major victory in the fight to clear his name during the preseason. The Nevada Supreme Court ruled that his claim that the NFL improperly leaked his controversial emails in 2021 could be heard in civil court rather than arbitration.

He has already been linked to the Dolphins before, so his hiring is a possibility.

#4) Deion Sanders

Delaware v Colorado - Source: Getty

Deion Sanders has insisted that he wants to remain in the collegiate coaching ranks, but could a Floridian homecoming in the NFL prove too much? After all, Sanders was born in Fort Myers and attended Florida State in the capital of Tallahassee.

But that is not all. Hiring him may also involve a trade for his son, Shedeur, who is rumored to prefer playing in a big media market like Miami. It would be one of the most heavily discussed series of offseason moves in years, and is not outside the realm of possibility.

#3) Nick Saban

2025 CFP National Championship - Ohio State v Notre Dame - Source: Getty

Nick Saban is considered one of the greatest coaches in college history, but the only NFL memory fans have of him is a disappointing stint with the Dolphins from 2005 to 2006. However, he rebounded by cultivating the hard-nosed winning pedigree that the Alabama Crimson Tide has become famous for.

Might it work this time, especially as the culture in the aqua-and-orange appears to be crumbling?

#2) Mike McCarthy

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

After a five-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys that produced three straight 12-5 records but no conference title game appearances, Mike McCarthy is on sabbatical yet again. But it will not be long before the offers start coming to him.

The Dolphins may need a revolution, and his decades of experience may be just the answer.

#1) Doug Pederson

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty

Doug Pederson is on a sabbatical after being dumped by the Jacksonville Jaguars after 2024. However, given how things have been going in Miami, he may not take long before switching one Floridian AFC team for another.

His experience handling the likes of Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, and Trevor Lawrence may help revive Tua Tagovailoa's career, provided that injuries do not come to him first.

