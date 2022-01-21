Matt LeFleur, Kyle Shanahan, and Sean McVay: Mike Shanahan's coaching tree is something to marvel

Mike Shanahan and his coaching pedigree are well respected in the NFL and his impact on the game still shows today.

In 2013, when he was still head coach for the then Washington Redskins, Shanahan had a legendary coaching staff. That year, Matt LeFleur, Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay were all under Mike Shanahan and coaching on the team at the same time.

LeFleur was the quarterback's coach, Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator, and McVay was the tight-ends coach. All three of these guys went on to become head coaches a few years down the line, and all three will be coaching this weekend in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN ESPN @espn All three are still coaching in the playoffs All three are still coaching in the playoffs 😳 https://t.co/tb21gefx7P Mike Shanahan knew how to coach _ and how to hire and develop his staff. Another reason he should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. twitter.com/espn/status/14… Mike Shanahan knew how to coach _ and how to hire and develop his staff. Another reason he should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. twitter.com/espn/status/14…

Once Mike Shanahan retired following the 2013 season, the Redskins elected to go with Jay Gruden as their next head coach. In 2014, LeFleur departed the team and went on to become Notre Dame's quarterback coach for a season.

Kyle Shanahan became the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator in 2014. McVay stayed with Washington following the 2014 season and was promoted to be their offensive coordinator for the until 2017.

Let's take a look at how the three coaches under Mike Shanahan's coaching tree have had success at being head coaches in the league.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron



OC - Kyle Shanahan

QB coach - Matt LaFleur

TE coach - Sean McVay



They’re all still alive in the NFC playoffs 🤯



(via



The 2013 Washington coaching staff was unreal.OC - Kyle ShanahanQB coach - Matt LaFleurTE coach - Sean McVayThey’re all still alive in the NFC playoffs 🤯(via @NBC4Sports The 2013 Washington coaching staff was unreal.OC - Kyle ShanahanQB coach - Matt LaFleurTE coach - Sean McVayThey’re all still alive in the NFC playoffs 🤯(via @NBC4Sports)https://t.co/LnT1Hj2pg6

Which former Mike Shanahan coaching disciple will have the most success this weekend?

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Each of the three coaches enters the divisional round of the NFC playoffs with a great chance of getting to the Super Bowl.

Matt LeFleur and the Packers have NFL MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers at the helm, which gives them a better chance than most. They are also returning several players from injury, which can only help against the 49ers.

LeFleur's first gig as head coach came in 2019 when he took over as the head coach for the Green Bay Packers. He led the Packers to a 13-3 record his first year with the team and became the first Packers coach in history to win 10 games, make the playoffs, and win the NFC North.

Last season, LeFleur led the Packers back to the playoffs with another 13-3 record and he tied for the second-best start as a coach in their first two seasons since the 1970 merger. This season, LeFleur and the Packers won 13 games again with a 13-4 record while winning the NFC North a third straight year.

The Packers will host the 49ers this Saturday night in the NFC Divisional Round at 8:15 PM ET.

Kyle Shanahan's 49ers will have their hands full with the offense from LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers.

However, the team will look to have star pass rusher Nick Bosa (concussion) and linebacker Fred Warner (right ankle sprain) back in time, which evens the playing field as well as their chances of winning.

Kyle Shanahan's first head-coaching job came in 2017 when he took over for the San Francisco 49ers. Unlike LeFleur and McVay, it took Shanahan some time to find some success in his head-coaching career.

In his first two seasons as the 49ers head coach, the 49ers went 10-22. It wasn't until his third season where Shanahan had success, where he led the 49ers to the Super Bowl with a 13-3 record.

This will be the second post-season appearance for the 49ers since Shanahan took over in 2017, as he's piled up a 39-42 head coaching record with the 49ers.

Meanwhile, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game will likely come down to who is healthy and who isn't as injuries have marred much of the season for both teams.

Like Shanahan, McVay began his career as a head-coach in 2017. In his first year as the Rams head coach, McVay won the AP Coach of the Year award while going 11-5 and making the playoffs.

In his second season, McVay led the Rams to the Super Bowl, where they fell short to the Patriots, 13-3. In his five seasons with the Rams, McVay has amassed a 55-26 record while only missing the playoffs once (2019.)

The Rams will face the Buccaneers on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EST in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Also Read Article Continues below

It's safe to say that those coaches under Mike Shanahan's tutelage ended up having success early on in their head-coaching careers. All three will be coaching in the divisional round and have a chance at winning a Lombardi Trophy this season.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by LeRon Haire