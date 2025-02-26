Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list of selections for Kevin O'Connell and Co.

The Minnesota Vikings had a strong regular season run in 2024. Kevin O'Connell's team lost the NFC North title game against the Detroit Lions after suffering a 31-9 defeat to them in Week 18. However, the Vikings still qualified for the playoffs with a 14-3 record, grabbing second place in the division.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, the team could not carry forward its solid run in the postseason and lost 27-9 to the LA Rams in the wild-card round. Although the Vikings will want to keep the core of their team intact for next season, they will look to add some top prospects to their roster at the 2025 NFL draft.

Full list of Minnesota Vikings' draft picks in 2025

As things stand, the Minnesota Vikings hold three picks at the 2025 NFL draft. Their first-round selection will be 24th overall, along with two picks in the fifth round. The Vikings' second pick in the fifth round comes via the Cleveland Browns involving a trade around Za'Darius Smith.

Minnesota traded its second, third and fourth-round picks for this year in exchange for taking linebacker Dallas Turner in the 2024 NFL draft.

According to reports, the Vikings could get compensatory draft picks this year based on their qualifying free-agent additions and losses from the previous offseason. Per NFL.com, Minnesota could get a compensatory pick in Round 3.

The Vikings' key losses in the 2024 offseason were Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons), Danielle Hunter (Houston Texans), Marcus Davenport (Detroit Lions), D.J. Wonnum (Carolina Panthers) and Jordan Hicks (Cleveland Browns) and K.J. Osborn (New England Patriots).

Minnesota's key free-agent additions were Jonathan Greenard, Sam Darnold, Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman and Shaquill Griffin.

Here is the full list of the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, along with the team's regular-season record from last season:

Tennessee Titans (3-14) Cleveland Browns (3-14) New York Giants (3-14) New England Patriots (4-13) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13) Las Vegas Raiders (4-13) New York Jets (5-12) Carolina Panthers (5-12) New Orleans Saints (5-12) Chicago Bears (5-12) San Francisco 49ers (6-11) Dallas Cowboys (7-10) Miami Dolphins (8-9) Indianapolis Colts (8-9) Atlanta Falcons (8-9) Arizona Cardinals (8-9) Cincinnati Bengals (9-8) Seattle Seahawks (10-7) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7) Denver Broncos (10-7) Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) L.A. Chargers (11-6) Green Bay Packers (11-6) Minnesota Vikings (14-3) Houston Texans (10-7) Los Angeles Rams (10-7) Baltimore Ravens (12-5) Detroit Lions (15-2) Washington Commanders (12-5) Buffalo Bills (13-4) Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

