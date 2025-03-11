Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Latest on Aaron Jones, Byron Murphy Jr. and more 

The Minnesota Vikings had a handful of quality free agents heading into the offseason and were able to make some additions, as well as keep some of their impending free agents. The team had some decisions to make with the quarterbacks as to figure out who will be throwing the football to wide receiver Justin Jefferson next season.

The team has been able to add some quality to the roster, but also saw some fan-favorites and impactful players leave the team to sign with another.

Here's a closer look at all the free-agent signings and departures for the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings free agency tracker 2025

#1. Aaron Jones, RB (2 years, $20 million)

The Vikings were able to keep their lead running back, Aaron Jones, as he was able to agree to a two-year, $20 million contract extension to stay with the team.

#2. Byron Murphy, CB (3 years, $66 million)

One of the biggest moves for the team was the ability to re-sign cornerback Byron Murphy to a three-year, $66 million contract extension. He is coming off his first Pro Bowl season and showcased the ability to continue being a force in the secondary.

#3. Ryan Kelly, C (2 years, $18 million)

The Vikings were able to sign center Ryan Kelly from the Indianapolis Colts for a two-year, $18 million contract. Landing a four-time Pro Bowler is going to improve the offensive line as a whole.

#4. Isaiah Rodgers, CB (2 years, $15 million)

They were also able to get a Super Bowl champion in cornerback Isaiah Rodgers from the Philadelphia Eagles. The contract is for two years and $15 million to address the cornerback position.

#5. Theo Jackson, S (2 years, $12.615 million)

A member of the secondary will be sticking with Minnesota as safety Theo Jackson has re-signed with the team on a two-year, $12.615 million deal.

#6. Ryan Wright, P (1 year, $1.5 million)

Punter Ryan Wright will be remaining with the Vikings as he was able to agree upon a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

Players who left Minnesota Vikings in 2025 NFL free agency

#1. Sam Darnold, QB

Quarterback Sam Darnold left the franchise after one season and signed with the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $100.5 million contract with $55 million guaranteed.

#2. Camryn Bynum, FS

Free safety Camryn Bynum signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts to join their secondary this offseason. He played 65 games over his four-year career and is looking to be a massive addition for the Colts.

#3. Patrick Jones, OLB

Outside linebacker Patrick Jones has signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Carolina Panthers during the 2025 free agency period.

#4. Nick Mullens, QB

Backup quarterback Nick Mullens left the Vikings and signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract with $3 million guaranteed to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.

#5. Johnny Mundt, TE

Nick Mullens was not the only Minnesota Vikings player to sign a new deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars as tight end Johnny Mundt agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million contract with $2.25 million guaranteed.

How do you think the Minnesota Vikings will fare next season? Let us know you're thoughts in the comments section below.

