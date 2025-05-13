Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL schedule leaks, rumors tracker: All we know about Kevin O'Connell and Co's opponents this season

The Minnesota Vikings were one of the most exciting teams to watch in 2024. They thrived with Sam Darnold throwing the ball to Justin Jefferson and breezed through the regular season.

However, the Vikings suffered a wild-card round exit at the hands of the LA Rams. Darnold has since joined the Seattle Seahawks, and J. J. McCarthy is gearing up for his first season as an NFL starter.

Let's look at Minnesota's 2025 NFL schedule leaks and rumors.

Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL schedule tracker

According to Pro Grid, the Minnesota Vikings are rumored to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 and the Cleveland Browns in Week 5. They didn't play against either team in the 2024 season.

The Vikings likely favor their chances against the Steelers and the Browns. Both teams had decent but unspectacular offseasons, and Minnesota still has ample offensive and defensive talent on its roster.

Here's a look at the Vikings' opponents for the upcoming campaign:

Home:

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Away:

Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

LA Chargers

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

What are the Minnesota Vikings' 2026 Super Bowl odds?

The Minnesota Vikings were one of the best-performing regular-season teams in 2024. The franchise lost just four games all season, and those defeats were against the Detroit Lions (twice in the regular season) and the LA Rams (once in the regular season and the other in the wild-card round).

The Vikings had an impressive nine-game winning streak, including victories against the Seahawks, Packers and Colts.

According to ESPN, Minnesota has the 13th-best odds to win the 2026 Super Bowl, lower than the Rams, LA Chargers and Houston Texans.

O'Connell will likely use these odds to motivate his players in the upcoming season. The franchise has the talent, and with an extra push, the Vikings could become a genuine dark horse contender for the title.

